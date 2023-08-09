USCF Announces Launch of the USCF Sustainable Commodity Strategy Fund (Ticker: ZSC)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF today announced it has launched the USCF Sustainable Commodity Strategy Fund (ZSC). The Fund seeks total return by providing broad exposure to commodities across three different sustainability focused themes: agriculture, renewable energy and electrification. ZSC is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF).

ZSC delivers commodity exposure to the agriculture needed to feed the world, renewable energy & electrification metals.

"We believe that ZSC offers investors the opportunity to capture the benefits of commodities through a new lens," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "ZSC delivers commodity exposure oriented toward the agriculture needed to feed the world's growing population, renewable energy and the electrification metals poised to benefit from secular growth tied to the energy transition."

The fund seeks to achieve a "net-zero" carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offset investments in an amount equal to the estimated aggregate carbon emissions of the fund's holdings.

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued thirteen more ETPs and ETFS across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage approximately $4 billion in assets from their headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

