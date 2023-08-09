Kimberly (Chapman) Massanova Joins Freed Maxick's Healthcare Consulting Practice as Senior Manager Specializing in Revenue Cycle Management and Claims Analytics

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Maxick, a leading healthcare consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kimberly (Chapman) Massanova as Senior Manager in their Healthcare Consulting Practice. With a robust background in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and a track record of delivering exceptional results, Kimberly brings invaluable expertise to the Firm's growing portfolio of clients, with an expertise in home health and hospice.

Kimberly has been a driving force in the healthcare industry since 2005, where she has held various leadership positions in Revenue Cycle operations. Her extensive experience spans Patient Financial Services, Accounts Receivable Management, Charge Entry, Payment Posting, and Managed Care Contracting. Prior to joining Freed Maxick, Kimberly held strategic roles at SimiTree Healthcare Consultants, Gulfside Healthcare Services, and Chapters Health System, showcasing her versatility and comprehensive understanding of the sector.

Kimberly has made significant contributions to the success of home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, driving organizational redesigns, reducing accounts receivable, and improving revenue cycle processes nationwide. Her ability to establish revenue cycle benchmarks and KPIs, coupled with her insightful analysis and tracking of performance metrics, has led to operational enhancements for numerous healthcare providers. Additionally, her expertise in overseeing RCM technology initiatives has boosted operational efficiency and productivity for healthcare organizations.

"Cultivating excellence is at the heart of our mission, and we are thrilled to have Kimberly join our team. Her extensive expertise will be instrumental in elevating our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients. Her proven track record of driving operational improvements and optimizing revenue performance aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering healthcare providers nationwide," states Henry Koziol, Managing Partner at Freed Maxick. "We warmly welcome her aboard and look forward to her significant contributions to our Firm's continued success."

Freed Maxick continues to be at the forefront of providing high-value consulting services to the healthcare industry. With Kimberly on board, the firm further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for healthcare providers nationwide.

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients for 65 years and counting. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, financial institutions, higher education, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel. Visit www.freedmaxick.com to learn more.

