Curaleaf Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second quarter 2023 revenue of $339 million, representing an increase of 4% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA(1) of $70 million

Second quarter 2023 operating cash flow from continuing operations of $16 million and free cash flow from continuing operations(1) of $8 million

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "Our second quarter revenue grew 4% year over year to $339 million, adjusted gross margin was 44% and adjusted EBITDA was 21%. We ended the second quarter with $85 million in cash on the balance sheet and generated $37 million in year-to-date cash flow from continuing operations. As the U.S. industry regains its supply-demand equilibrium and we eagerly anticipate the game changing catalysts on the horizon, we continue to control costs and remain focused on long-term growth opportunities, particularly in Europe and our advantage in Germany specifically. We remain committed to the long game and will continue to position the Company globally for years of robust growth and margin improvement in '24, '25, '26 and beyond."

Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, commented, "In Q2 we continued to prioritize the highest return growth opportunities balanced by a relentless focus on driving efficiencies across the business. We made solid progress towards these objectives by shrinking our expense base by 7%, increasing our retail vertical mix to 65% and reducing our inventory by $17 million from the first quarter. As we further optimize our best-in-class CPG portfolio with a continuously innovative and growing brand and product assortment, our focus remains on profitable, responsible growth in every aspect of our business, both in the U.S. and Europe. The fact is that no company is better positioned than Curaleaf to capitalize on the global cannabis market opportunities when the sector eventually and fully unlocks."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue of $338.6 million , a year-over-year increase of 4% compared to Q2 2022 revenue of $327.0 million , which excludes discontinued operations. Sequentially, net revenue grew 1%

Gross profit of $146.5 million and gross margin of 43%

Adjusted gross profit (1) of $149.9 million , resulting in adjusted gross margin of 44%, which includes an 80 basis point impact from an additional expense reclassification into cost of goods sold

Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., including discontinued operations, of $71.2 million or net loss per share $0.10

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (1) of $68.9 million or adjusted net loss per share ([1]) of $0.09

Adjusted EBITDA of $70.0 million or 21% of revenue

Cash position at quarter end totaled $85.0 million

Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) of $8 million

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $675.1 million , a 8% increase year-over-year

Gross profit of $307.3 million and gross margin of 46%

Adjusted gross profit (1) of $312.1 million , a 9% decrease year-over-year

Adjusted gross margin (1) of 46%

Operating cash flow of $27.6 million

Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of $125.6 million or net loss per share of $0.17

Adjusted net loss (1) attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of $115 million or net loss per share (1) of $0.15

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $143.2 million or 21% of revenue



1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, free cash flow from continuing operations and adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. are non-GAAP financial measures, and adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted net loss per share are non-GAAP financial ratios, in each case without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. See the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ($ thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Total revenue $ 338,580

$ 336,496

$ 326,978 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) 70,026

73,179

86,588 Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (71,242)

(54,380)

(21,889) Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted $ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03)











(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure without a standardized definition under GAAP, and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. (2) See the section, "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. See the section entitled "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Deseret Wellness in Utah .

Continued to strategically expand our retail footprint in Florida by adding two additional stores reaching 60 in the state, and 152 stores nationwide.

Launched new Curaleaf mobile app.

Introduced Grassroots brand to Florida .

Expanded Find, our value flower line, to six additional states including Florida , Nevada , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Utah ; Find is now in twelve markets.

Introduced Jams, our new edibles line, in Arizona , Florida , and New Jersey .

Launched Grassroots diamond infused pre-rolls in Arizona , Illinois , Maryland , and Nevada .

Completed sale of Colorado cultivation assets.

Post Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

In Connecticut , we opened our third store for adult-use sales, and our fourth location got approved for adult use in August.

Launched Briq, our revolutionary two-gram vape, into six key markets including Arizona , Florida , Maryland , Maine , Michigan and New York , which set record breaking sales of $2 million in the first month. Briq is expanding four more states in August.

Successfully launched adult-use sales in Maryland across our four stores and wholesale

Completed the acquisition of EU GMP processing assets from Clever Leaves in Portugal to further vertically integrate our European supply chain.

Unveiled the rebrand of our Select cannabis lifestyle brand.

Entered into an agreement to sell our Oregon assets.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Revenue ($ thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Retail revenue $ 277,408

$ 273,016

$ 251,058 Wholesale revenue 59,662

62,104

74,690 Management fee income 1,510

1,376

1,230 Total Revenue $ 338,580

$ 336,496

$ 326,978

Total revenue was a record $338.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, a increase of 1% from $336.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4% from $327.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's year-over-year revenue growth primarily reflects continued organic growth driven by strength in Nevada, Arizona, Connecticut, New Jersey, Arizona, and Massachusetts, and our international segment.

Retail revenue was $277.4 million, compared with $273.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, and up 10% from $251.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Retail revenue represented 82% of total revenue. Curaleaf's year-over-year retail revenue growth was supported by product expansion, new store openings, and the further expansion of adult-use cannabis around the country.

Wholesale revenue was $59.7 million, a decrease of 4% from the first quarter of 2023 and represented 18% of total revenue. Wholesale revenue declined 20% year-over-year due to price compression, a proactive reduction of wholesale accounts, and an intentional reduction of low profit raw material sales.

Net Loss ($ thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Total revenues $ 338,580

$ 336,496

$ 326,978 Gross profit 146,522

160,750

178,997 Income (loss) from operations (7,082)

16,441

35,095 Total other expense, net (20,403)

(22,108)

(3,195) Income tax expense (41,397)

(40,686)

(49,159) Net loss (74,492)

(56,469)

(21,762) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (3,250)

(2,089)

127 Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (71,242)

(54,380)

(21,889)

Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. was $71.2 million, compared with a net loss of $54.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $21.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year degradation in net loss was mainly due to reduced gross margin rate stemming from price compression in Florida and New York, intentional actions to reduce inventory, and an 80 basis point reclassified expense into cost of goods sold.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenue ($ thousands)

Six months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Retail revenue $ 550,424

$ 476,197 Wholesale revenue 121,766

144,351 Management fee income 2,886

2,483 Total Revenue $ 675,076

$ 623,031

Total revenue for the six months ended 2023 was a record $675 million, an increase of 8% from $623 million for the six months ended 2022.

Retail revenue was $550 million for the six months ended 2023, an increase of 16% from $476 million for the six months ended 2022. The increase in retail revenue was primarily driven by the expansion of product lines into new markets and new store openings.

Wholesale revenue was $122 million, a decrease of 16% from $144 million for the six months ended 2022. The decline in wholesale revenue was primarily due to price compression, a reduction of wholesale accounts, and an intentional reduction of sales to accounts with increased credit risk.

Net Income / (Loss) ($ thousands)

Six months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Total revenues $ 675,076

$ 623,031 Gross profit 307,272

340,307 Income (loss) from operations 9,359

61,421 Total other expense, net (42,511)

(22,065) Income tax expense (82,083)

(90,608) Net loss (130,961)

(60,026) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (5,339)

(1,648) Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (125,622)

(58,378)

Net loss, attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., for the six months end 2023 was $126 million, compared with a net loss of $58 million for the six months ended Q2 2022. The $67 million degradation in net loss year-over-year was primarily due to the degradation in gross margin and increase in total other expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $85.0 million of cash and $574.1 million of outstanding debt net of unamortized debt discounts.

As of the end of the second quarter, Curaleaf has invested $34.9 million, net in capital expenditures, focused on cultivation, processing, and selective retail expansion in strategic markets.

Shares Outstanding

For the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, the Company's weighted average subordinate voting shares plus multiple voting shares outstanding amounted to 719,269,057 and 709,965,526 shares, respectively.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. ET to discuss Q2 2023 earnings results. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2926 in the U.S., internationally 1-412-317-6300, or from Canada 1-416-639-5883. The conference ID # is 2931212.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed at 1-877-344-7529, or internationally 1-412-317-0088, or from Canada 1-855-669-9658 using the replay ID # 1724947.

A webcast of the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Curaleaf website at ir.curaleaf.com. The teleconference will be available for replay starting at approximately 7:00 P.M. ET on August 9, 2023, and will end at 11:59 P.M. ET on August 16, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

Curaleaf reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP and uses a number of financial measures and ratios when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures and ratios are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Curaleaf refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios such as "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted gross margin", "adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.", "adjusted net loss per share", "adjusted EBITDA", and "adjusted EBITDA margin". These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines "adjusted gross profit" as gross profit net of cost of goods sold and related other add-backs. "Adjusted gross margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. "Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc." is defined by Curaleaf as net loss, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations and less other add-backs. "Adjusted net loss per share" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. divided by the weighted average shares outstanding during the applicable period. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by Curaleaf as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less share-based compensation expense and other add-backs related to business development, acquisition, financing and reorganization costs. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. "Free Cash Flow From Operations" is defined by Curaleaf as cash from operating activities from continuing operations less the purchases of property and equipment, or capital expenditures. Curaleaf considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of our business. We believe the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The tables below provide reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Gross Profit from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) ($ thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Gross profit from continuing operations $ 146,522

$ 160,750

$ 178,997 Other add-backs (1) 3,352

1,436

711 Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (2) 149,874

162,186

179,708 Adjusted gross profit margin from continuing operations (2) 44.3 %

48.2 %

55.0 %











(1) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure

Gross profit from continuing operations was $146.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $160.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations net of add-backs for the second quarter was $149.9 million compared with $162.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 44.3%, a decrease of 390 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was largely due to price compression in certain markets, intentional efforts to reduce inventory and idle capacity, and 80 basis points of reclassified expense into cost of goods sold.

Adjusted Net Loss from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) ($ thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (68,882)

$ (46,353)

$ (17,259) Other add-backs (1) 17,993

9,448

5,524 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (2) (50,889)

(36,905)

(11,735) Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations (2) $ (0.07)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.02)











(1) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the most comparable GAAP measure.



Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (115,235)

$ (51,252) Other add-backs (1) 27,441

11,686 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (2) (87,794)

(39,566) Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations (2) $ (0.12)

$ (0.06)







(1) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the most comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net loss $ (74,492)

$ (56,469)

$ (21,762) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (5,610)

(10,116)

(4,503) Net loss from continuing operations (68,882)

(46,353)

(17,259) Interest expense, net 25,649

22,759

21,654 Income tax expense 41,397

40,686

49,159 Depreciation and amortization (1) 52,868

45,581

37,711 Share-based compensation 6,247

1,709

8,258 Other (income) expense, net (5,246)

(651)

(18,459) Other add-backs (2) 17,993

9,448

5,524 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 70,026

$ 73,179

$ 86,588 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 20.7 %

21.7 %

26.5 %











(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses. (2) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. Other add-backs in Q1 2023 primarily include costs related to legal fees and professional fees. (3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure.



Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022 Net loss $ (130,961)

$ (60,026) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (15,726)

(8,774) Net loss from continuing operations (115,235)

(51,252) Interest expense, net 48,408

41,896 Income tax expense 82,083

90,608 Depreciation and amortization (1) 98,449

73,679 Share-based compensation 7,956

15,930 Other (income) expense, net (5,897)

(19,831) Other add-backs (2) 27,441

11,686 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 143,205

$ 162,716 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 21.2 %

26.1 %







(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses. (2) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. Other add-backs in Q1 2023 primarily include costs related to legal fees and professional fees. (3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

Adjusted EBITDA was $70.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4% from $73.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and an decrease of 19% from $86.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.7%, a decrease of 100 basis points from 21.7% in the prior quarter and an decrease of 580 basis points from 26.5% in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease in Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects gross margin contraction, partially offset by expense leverage. Additionally, our international segment had a 150 basis point drag on Adjusted EBITDA margins, as an investment into future growth catalysts, like Germany.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) ($ thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 16,066 Less: Capital expenditures 8,508 Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) $ 7,558



(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Cash from provided by operating activities from continuing operations, a GAAP measure, to Free cash flow from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands)

As of

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Unaudited

Audited Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,017

$ 163,177 Accounts receivable, net 46,673

44,722 Inventories, net 244,719

240,996 Assets held for sale 47,739

166,205 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,991

28,974 Current portion of notes receivable 4,286

— Total current assets 463,425

644,074 Deferred tax asset 1,291

1,564 Property, plant and equipment, net 613,722

607,932 Right-of-use assets, finance lease, net 150,428

156,868 Right-of-use assets, operating lease, net 122,461

120,827 Intangible assets, net 1,226,806

1,218,511 Goodwill 676,169

625,129 Investments 2,340

2,797 Other assets 46,790

48,937 Total assets $ 3,303,432

$ 3,426,639







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 69,364

$ 81,676 Accrued expenses 105,461

105,764 Income tax payable 209,908

162,928 Lease liability, finance lease 8,582

7,853 Lease liability, operating lease 17,110

16,074 Current portion of notes payable 48,470

51,882 Current contingent consideration liability 16,023

18,537 Liabilities held for sale 10,505

35,605 Deferred consideration 24,012

24,446 Financial obligation 5,244

4,740 Other current liabilities 1,196

1,726 Total current liabilities 515,875

511,231 Deferred tax liability 318,210

308,974 Notes payable 525,602

570,788 Lease liability, finance lease 164,507

167,075 Lease liability, operating lease 112,568

111,360 Contingent consideration liability 7,006

10,572 Deferred consideration 40,220

36,854 Financial obligation 211,576

214,139 Other long-term liability 103,691

94,829 Total liabilities 1,999,255

2,025,822







Temporary Equity:





Redeemable non-controlling interest contingency 123,296

121,113







Shareholders' equity:





Additional paid-in capital 2,185,127

2,163,061 Treasury shares (5,208)

(5,208) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,860)

(18,593) Accumulated deficit (985,178)

(859,556) Total shareholders' equity 1,180,881

1,279,704 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,303,432

$ 3,426,639

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Retail and wholesale revenues $ 337,070

$ 325,748

$ 672,190

$ 620,548 Management fee income 1,510

1,230

2,886

2,483 Total revenues 338,580

326,978

675,076

623,031 Cost of goods sold 192,058

147,981

367,804

282,724 Gross profit 146,522

178,997

307,272

340,307 Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 110,124

107,779

222,298

208,361 Share-based compensation 6,247

8,258

7,956

15,930 Depreciation and amortization 37,233

27,865

67,659

54,595 Total operating expenses 153,604

143,902

297,913

278,886 (Loss) income from operations (7,082)

35,095

9,359

61,421 Other income (expense):













Interest income 1

10

23

69 Interest expense (14,980)

(14,163)

(27,083)

(27,170) Interest expense related to lease liabilities and financial obligations (10,670)

(7,501)

(21,348)

(14,795) Other income, net 5,246

18,459

5,897

19,831 Total other expense, net (20,403)

(3,195)

(42,511)

(22,065) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (27,485)

31,900

(33,152)

39,356 Income tax expense (41,397)

(49,159)

(82,083)

(90,608) Net loss from continuing operations (68,882)

(17,259)

(115,235)

(51,252) Net loss from discontinued operations (5,610)

(4,503)

(15,726)

(8,774) Net loss (74,492)

(21,762)

(130,961)

(60,026) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (3,250)

127

(5,339)

(1,648) Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. $ (71,242)

$ (21,889)

$ (125,622)

$ (58,378)















Per share - basic and diluted:













Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.07) Net loss from discontinued operations (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01) Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted $ (0.10)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.08) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 719,269,057

709,965,526

719,023,326

709,434,324

Restated Prior Year Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30, 2022

December 30, 2022 Revenues:





Retail and wholesale revenues $ 330,527

$ 343,761 Management fee income 1,173

1,186 Total revenues 331,700

344,947 Cost of goods sold 162,230

228,592 Gross profit 169,470

116,355 Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative 104,805

115,447 Share-based compensation 5,195

6,892 Depreciation and amortization 28,173

31,363 Total operating expenses 138,173

153,702 (Loss) income from operations 31,297

(37,347) Other income (expense):





Interest income 32

35 Interest expense (14,456)

(17,284) Interest expense related to lease liabilities and financial obligations (10,435)

(8,465) Loss on impairment —

(96,179) Other income, net 1,066

12,268 Total other expense, net (23,793)

(109,625) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes 7,504

(146,972) Income tax expense (50,238)

(38,562) Net loss from continuing operations (42,734)

(185,534) Net loss from discontinued operations (11,422)

(77,215) Net loss (54,156)

(262,749) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,767)

(2,418) Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. $ (51,389)

$ (260,331)







Per share - basic and diluted:





Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.05)

$ (0.25) Net loss from discontinued operations (0.02)

(0.11) Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.36) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 709,638,533

715,796,271

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 36,944

$ 2,930 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (9,312)

(12,607) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,632

(9,677)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (39,875)

(132,658) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations 1,333

2,729 Net cash used in investing activities (38,542)

(129,929)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (67,235)

31,373 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (127)

(226) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (67,362)

31,147







Net decrease in cash (78,272)

(108,459) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 163,177

299,329 Effect of exchange rate on cash 112

(3,754) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 85,017

$ 187,116

Restated Prior Year Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022 Net loss $ (54,156)

$ (262,749) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (11,423)

(77,214) Net loss from continuing operations (42,733)

(185,535) Interest expense, net 24,891

25,750 Income tax expense 50,238

38,562 Depreciation and amortization (1) 40,259

45,771 Share-based compensation 5,194

6,892 Other (income) expense, net (1,065)

83,911 Other add-backs (2) 9,855

61,551 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 86,639

$ 76,902 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 26.1 %

22.3 %







(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses. (2) Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. Other add-backs in Q1 2023 primarily include costs related to legal fees and professional fees. (3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs more than 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

