Lean Solutions Group's Rapid Growth Includes Customer-focused Product and Service Innovations

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, continues to gain momentum by adding new customers and delivering innovative products and services to help improve client experiences and return on investment.

"Our rapid growth comes from clients' growth and their needs for a cost-effective, readily available workforce of skilled professionals as well as expertise and tools to help them be more successful," said Robert Cadena, co-founder and CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "We continually focus on product and service development to enhance our client's operations, development, sales, marketing and support, as well as our internal efficiency and effectiveness to deliver mutual success."

Key Product Innovations:

Power Q – LSG further optimized processes and unified data across the five countries where it operates, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and quality regardless of geography.

Lean Alliance – LSG forged significant partnerships with third-party providers to help customers extract more from their operations, including AI-powered training, transportation visibility and communication automation, predictive performance, and robotic process automation.

Warrior Network – LSG leverages a social network to attract and retain Latin American tech talent eager to learn and grow their careers through gamified education, job listings, and community challenges and is also leveraged to quickly pre-qualify and recruit tech talent.

Workforce Analytics Department – Leveraging LSG's proprietary analytics platform, this value-add service provides complete visibility on team productivity and performance to identify gaps in people, processes, or technology that are negatively impacting business.

Cross Border Logistics – LSG's specialized team serves the rapidly growing need for logistics support in Mexico with the ability to rapidly scale to meet client needs and the expertise to support more efficient and effective support for clients.

Following Lean Solution Group's 10th anniversary milestone in 2022, the company has partnered with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, and expanded service offerings to include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services. The company is quickly approaching a global workforce of 10,000 employees across Latin America, Philippines, and the United States.

While Lean Solutions Group began as a nearshore provider to the transportation and logistics industry, the company has increased its offerings to include warehouse and distribution, while also supporting other sectors including retail, manufacturing, SAAS, hospitality, and healthcare.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 8,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

