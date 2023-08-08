SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Please click the PDF link to access the full earnings press release:

eHealth, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call will be held today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 259-6580. The participant passcode is 88325951. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "News and Events" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

For over 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has expertly guided American consumers with innovative technology and licensed advisor support to help them find health insurance and related options. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide. For more information about eHealth, please visit us at eHealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

