Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces its Official Partnership with Inter Miami CF

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions is excited to announce its official partnership with Inter Miami CF. Claro Enterprise Solutions will have its logo prominently displayed on the Inter Miami CF field-level displays at DRV PNK Stadium.

"We are delighted to partner with Claro Enterprise Solutions," said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi. "Claro Enterprise Solutions demonstrates the importance of technological advancements and aligns with our vision of bringing innovation and world-class entertainment to our fans."

Inter Miami CF is a Major League Soccer (MLS) team based in South Florida in the midst of their fourth season. The team has a diverse and international fan base, and the addition of Claro Enterprise Solutions as a partner reflects the Club's commitment to providing their fans with high-quality experiences both on and off the field.

"We are excited to be partnering with Inter Miami CF, a team that shares our passion for leadership and excellence," said Cesar Salazar, Chief Operating Officer of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "This partnership allows us to reach a diverse audience and demonstrate our commitment to delivering world-class secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions."

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected. Please visit usclaro.com for more information.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team entering its fourth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes the 19,100-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19 as part of the MLS NEXT program. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Alessandra Assenza, Sr. Manager Brand, Content, and Digital Marketing Claro Enterprise Solutions, alessandra.assenza@usclaro.com

Claro Enterprise Solutions officially sponsors Inter Miami FC. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions