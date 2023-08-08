Charles River Data Welcomes Gleb Drobkov as Head of Strategy

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles River Data (CRD), the data science consulting firm, welcomed Gleb Drobkov as its Head of Strategy and Co-Founder.

Technology and strategic impact are at the core of CRD's DNA

Gleb joins CRD from the Boston Consulting Group's X practice (previously GAMMA), where he worked on developing analytics solutions for clients as a lead data scientist and project leader.

"I've known co-founder and CEO Mike Dezube since our time at Cornell, and we always dreamed of starting a company together," said Gleb Drobkov. "While they both worked in analytics, Mike focused on Tech (Google), and Gleb on Consulting (BCG) and Industry (JPM) roles. This combination of technology and strategic impact is at the core of CRD's DNA."

CRD specializes in developing AI solutions to improve growth and profitability. Our team has expertise in fraud detection, localized & personalized marketing, pricing optimization, modernizing legacy data and processes, LLM-based tools, and others. Our past projects have led to millions of incremental revenue and operational improvements in months, not years.

Gleb joins the leadership team of CRD along with Mike Dezube and Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune Flood , the largest private flood insurance company in the United States. Trevor is an early CRD investor and brings decades of experience building companies, and growing them into billion dollar entities.

If you have a special data project that could use a second opinion, or would just like to discuss an idea with our team, please reach out to us at inquiries@charlesriverdata.com

About Mike Dezube

Mike holds a bachelor's in operations research and information engineering and a master's degree in systems engineering from Cornell University. Prior to CRD, Mike worked at Google and Verily Life Sciences as a data scientist and ML engineer. He also does academic research at Mass General Hospital.

About Gleb Drobkov

Gleb holds a bachelor's in industrial and labor relations and a master's degree in business administration from Cornell University. Prior to CRD, Gleb worked at Capgemini Invent, JP Morgan Chase, and the Boston Consulting Group.

About Trevor Burgess

Trevor is the President & CEO of Neptune Flood, the largest private flood insurance provider in the United States. He is the former American Banker of the Year and an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. In 2016 Trevor became the first openly gay CEO of a NYSE listed bank, and was a former Morgan Stanley Managing Director. Trevor is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

