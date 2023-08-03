Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Third Pennsylvania Company

Allentown's Eastern Time contributes to Sciens' existing footprint in the state of Pennsylvania.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Eastern Time, Incorporated ("ETI") to its growing portfolio of companies.

Sciens Building Solutions (PRNewswire)

This acquisition helps expand Sciens presence in the state of Pennsylvania, where it has existing businesses in Plymouth Meeting (Electronic Security Solutions) and Perkiomenville (Anchor Fire Protection). Like these locations, ETI is focused within Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, where it has been operating since 1982 with a main office in Allentown and two other locations in Wilkes-Barre and Chambersburg.

"Sciens offers outstanding technical expertise and comprehensive building solutions, not only in the great state of Pennsylvania but across the country. This, combined with Eastern Time's capabilities, will allow us to develop broader life safety offerings for the ever-growing Northeast and Central Pennsylvania market," said Chuck Rizzo, president of Eastern Time, Inc. "With family-focused Divisions in this general vicinity and beyond, we knew Sciens was the right fit for us because of their values, culture, and industry know-how. We're proud to be a part of the growing team."

Chuck started Eastern Time in 1982 at the age of 29, as a working founder to build a company committed to team management and cost-effective life safety systems integration design. His two sons, Marc and Bryan, entered the business 17 years ago and have led the executive management team for the past six. Chuck's commitment to "customer safety first" is a core value that continues throughout every fiber of Eastern Time. Since its inception, ETI has worked with numerous vertical markets, including education, business, healthcare, institutional, industrial/warehouse, government/military, property management and casino/entertainment venues. Today, their team of life safety experts, which includes a staff of engineering, project management and CAD, provide the depth and knowledge required to handle any scale design-build project.

"With its customer-first focus and excellent reputation in an area that Sciens has been a part of since early 2022, Eastern Time is a phenomenal addition to our family," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "We look forward to continuing to serve existing and new customers with even more comprehensive offerings in this region with the help of the very capable team at ETI."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Eastern Time, Incorporated

Eastern Time, Inc. (ETI) is a full-service life safety systems integration company serving Northeast and Central Pennsylvania since 1982. ETI is active in all sectors of the life safety systems vertical markets, including education, business, healthcare, institutional/prison, industrial/warehouse, government/military, property management and casino/entertainment venues. For more information, please visit: https://eastern-time.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sciens Building Solutions