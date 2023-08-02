SCI Wins "Overall Analytics Solution of The Year" Award From SupplyTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SCI , a leading Canadian 3PL provider specializing in e-commerce fulfillment and transportation management, announced today it is the recipient of the "Overall Analytics Solution of The Year" award in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards, conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough - a leading independent market intelligence organization, evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. (CNW Group/SCI Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SCI offers a business Intelligence and visibility tool that focuses on providing 3PL clients with key metrics and trends on end-to-end activities. The product, which consists of three core elements, fosters improved decision making, continuous improvement, and innovation.

The Central Dashboard provides a pulse on activities including daily orders, inventory status and shipments and how they compare to their SLA. In addition, clients have access to detailed views of their data that illustrate period-to-date performance trends and comparisons for each key performance metric displayed. One of the core features, Status Reporting, provides clients with on-demand, daily operational reports including inbound, order, inventory, and shipment statuses. Plus, for clients with SCI's transportation solution, the product also enables on-demand track-and-trace details for all customer shipments.

"With the volatility businesses have faced in the past few years and the uncertain economic climate, there's an increased focus on a more productive supply chain. Our team supports brands with best-in-class supply chain solutions that mitigate costs, risks, and complexity through business intelligence, technology, and our supply chain best practices," said Chris Galindo, President & CEO at SCI. "We're proud to win this award from SupplyTech Breakthrough as we continue to help brands navigate the market. We drive a greater return out of their supply chain with our scalable operations, top industry talent, and progressive technologies that offer greater visibility and improved decision making."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"SCI offers up-to-date, end-to-end visibility of a brands' supply chain data that can be accessed at any time so they can make quick and accurate decisions. Brands want business intelligence tools that not only provide them with on-demand data, but they also need help in understanding what the data means, and how it can be used," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "After all, better visibility is also passed on at the consumer level. Brands look to SCI, our 'Overall Analytics Solution of the Year' winner, for strategic planning, consultation and help to see where they can get a greater return out of their supply chain."

About SCI

SCI makes North American businesses even better by offering our clients in the omni-channel retail, technology, health, beauty and wellness sectors a suite of end-to-end supply chain solutions. Our deep-rooted, best-in-class logistics, supply chain, and transportation management expertise was founded in ecommerce and we continue to help mid-market clients coast-to-coast and across the border.

We pride ourselves on adding value to clients' business by removing friction points and seamlessly delivering on their business strategy. Through continuous improvement processes, business intelligence tools, data-driven insights, and progressive technology, our integrated team of experts are committed to reducing costs, risks and complexity within the supply chain. By optimizing supply chain operations, our clients gain the competitive advantage they need to scale their business.

SCI's tagline "We'll make you even better" is a commitment today from a business that's leading clients into tomorrow.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

