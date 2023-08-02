NELO LAUNCHES PHYSICAL CREDIT CARDS, INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE WALLET

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelo, a consumer payments platform in Mexico, today announced an integration with Google Wallet and the launch of physical cards. The Nelo card can be securely added to Google Wallet, enabling consumers to make contactless payments effortlessly from their Android devices. To date, Nelo has powered 6 million online purchases in its app. These new products allow Nelo customers to pay with Nelo offline.

When Nelo customers charge a purchase to their card (either physical or through Google Wallet), they can repay in full at the end of their statement period interest-free or can elect to finance their transaction over time and repay in installments. This model, paired with a biweekly repayment schedule, differentiates Nelo's product from a traditional revolving credit card.

"The number one request we've had from our customers has been a way to pay in person. With these launches, we enable that," said Kyle Miller, co-founder and CEO of Nelo. "Nelo's mission is to increase the buying power of consumers in Latin America. We are doing this with a transparent, fair credit product, built the way that credit should work."

Founded by former Uber international growth team leads in 2019, Nelo is building a modern alternative to a credit card, designed from first principles for a world of real-time and mobile payments. Nelo's app is available on Android and iOS. Nelo has raised over $25MM of equity capital from investors, including Two Sigma Ventures, Homebrew, and Susa Ventures, and has a $100MM credit facility from Victory Park Capital. The company has offices in Mexico City and New York City.

