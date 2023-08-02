Curbio to Host Inaugural Real Estate Industry Conference: REfresh 2023

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the real estate industry's leading solution for pre-listing home improvements, today announces that it will be hosting its inaugural in-person conference on October 9-11, 2023 in Chantilly, Va. The conference, titled REfresh 2023: Ignite Growth, Embrace Innovation, will consist of forward-thinking real estate agents, pioneering broker leaders and other real estate professionals looking to refresh and unlock their full potential in the ever-changing real estate landscape.

Curbio logo (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through engaging sessions, effective networking and thought-provoking discussions, conference participants will dive into the latest trends, strategies and technologies that can rejuvenate their approach to real estate. From reimagining marketing tactics to leveraging emerging technologies, REfresh 2023 will empower real estate professionals to challenge their current processes and innovate in their field.

"At Curbio, our mission is to help real estate agents succeed during all phases of the real estate lifecycle — from winning listings and marketing their business, to getting listings ready for market and then selling them for top dollar, to navigating home inspections. This event is a natural continuation of that mission, providing real estate professionals with the tools and information they need to continue their growth and embrace innovation in the modern real estate landscape," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

The event will include two tracks: an agent track, and a broker track, with joint general sessions. Event highlights will include networking opportunities, inspiring keynotes from industry leaders, engaging panel sessions and exclusive presentations by Curbio representatives. The event is anticipated to draw a minimum of 500 attendees from around the country.

Curbio has officially opened a call for speakers for this event's keynote and panel sessions. Seasoned real estate coaches, broker owners, top-producing agents, industry leaders and experienced professionals are invited to apply for the opportunity to showcase their insights and contribute to the development of the real estate industry. Interested speakers should visit http://curbio.com/refresh2023/speakers and fill out the application by Friday, September 1, 2023.

Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities for REfresh 2023 are also available, with packages including session sponsorships, track sponsorships, reception sponsorships and exhibitor placements. Interested sponsors can visit http://curbio.com/refresh2023/sponsors for more details and to view available sponsorship packages.

Registration for conference attendees is now open at a special early bird rate of $399. To register and view additional information on the schedule of events, travel and accommodations, visit www.curbio.com/refresh2023. Attendees can reach out to events@curbio.com with any questions.

About Curbio

Curbio is a pay-at-closing contractor that works with real estate agents get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines communication and eliminates the delays, uncertainties and frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in 45 real estate markets across the US.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio