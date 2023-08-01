VIDIZMO Introduces New Platform Enhancements Related to YOLOv8, Elastic Search and Studio Space Environment

The latest enhancements in VIDIZMO include improvements in the accuracy of detection models, efficient searching capability, and a more intuitive Studio Space.

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a leading provider of enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction solutions, is thrilled to announce significant upgrades to its product portfolio. These improvements include transitioning from YOLOv5 to YOLOv8, utilizing Elastic Search for powerful search capabilities, and enhancing studio space features to elevate user experience.

These valuable additions will notably improve detection models, search efficiency, and Studio Space usability. With a commitment to delivering a seamless user experience, VIDIZMO continues to exceed user expectations and satisfaction.

VIDIZMO has implemented YOLOv8, a state-of-the-art object detection system. This significant enhancement has optimized its automatic detection models, resulting in a 10.57% boost in accuracy and performance with YOLOv8m. This translates into better object identification and fewer false positives, enabling precise data analysis.

VIDIZMO has also made significant enhancements to its search capabilities. The platform now features Elastic Search, which delivers advanced search functionality and optimized performance. Elastic Search is known for its scalability and speed. It also allows users to perform quick complex searches across large digital media libraries, leveraging metadata, tags, transcripts, and even spoken words within media.

Elastic Search's distributed architecture enables seamless horizontal scaling, empowering VIDIZMO's products to handle growing data volumes and user requests efficiently. The implementation significantly enhances search and retrieval speeds, ensuring uninterrupted access to digital media even in demanding enterprise environments.

VIDIZMO has also improved its Studio Space, a multimedia environment that empowers users to perform various tasks, such as efficiently redacting media, utilizing the Mosaic tool for simultaneous viewing, and adding handouts, surveys, and quizzes to create interactive video content.

Studio Space now houses an advanced feature that allows users to quickly select segments within their videos and audio through transcription, enabling users to identify and select specific segments for redacting easily. By eliminating the need to manually draw segments through video timestamps, users can save valuable time and achieve more precise detected results.

Built into Studio Space, VIDIZMO leverages advanced algorithms to detect objects within videos, and the latest enhancement introduces a confidence score for each detected object. This score indicates the algorithm's level of accuracy in object detection, empowering users to minimize redaction errors.

Another key enhancement of Studio Space introduces a smart object tracking button. This feature enables users to manually draw an object of interest and automatically track it throughout the entire video, simplifying the tracking process and saving valuable time.

To wrap up, the platform enhancements made by VIDIZMO reflect the company's commitment to providing high-quality, user-friendly digital media management solutions. These improvements enhance accuracy and performance and improve user experience. VIDIZMO's persistent innovation strengthens its position as a leading provider in the industry, empowering its users with the tools they need to manage their digital media effectively.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO is a globally recognized provider of enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction solutions trusted by top-tier government organizations and Fortune 500 companies. VIDIZMO's excellence is reflected in its position as a challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management and recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for digital evidence management solutions. With nearly 20 years of experience, VIDIZMO has established itself as a Microsoft IP Co-sell Gold Partner and AWS Partner, ensuring customers receive the latest cutting-edge technology and innovation. To learn more about VIDIZMO and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.vidizmo.com.

