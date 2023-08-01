SONESTA ANNOUNCES 13 NEW HOTEL OPENINGS DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

Sonesta's Brands Add 1,000+ Rooms to Global Portfolio

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta, the 8th largest hotel company in the US, today announced that it added 13 hotels to the company's global portfolio during the first six months of 2023. The new hotels, with a total of more than 1,000 rooms, include (in order of opening):

Sonesta Nouba – Aswan Egypt

Americas Best Value Inn Laurel – Laurel, MD

Grand Z Hotel Casino by Red Lion Hotels – Central City, CO

Signature Inn Houston Galleria – Houston, TX

Americas Best Value Inn Carlisle – Carlisle, PA

Red Lion Inn & Suites Liberty – Liberty, MO

Red Lion Inn & Suites Gretna – Gretna, NE

Hotel 11, MOD a Sonesta Collection – Calgary , Ontario

Z Ocean Hotel, Classico a Sonesta Collection – Miami, FL

Americas Best Value Inn Lafayette – Lafayette, LA

Red Lion Inn & Suites Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

The Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach – Miami, FL

Sonesta Essential Vacaville – Vacaville, CA

"Sonesta's progress in the first half of 2023 illustrates our success growing multiple brands across our platform and was driven by strong owner relationships and our ability to meet consumer needs," said Keith Pierce, Sonesta's Executive Vice President, and the President of Franchise & Development at Sonesta. "With additional growth opportunities through two new soft brands, a rapid and seamless conversion and signings process and effective communication with our owner community, we look forward to continued success in the latter half of 2023."

Late in 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the U.S. with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support. Since then, the company has seen significant growth with the recent launch of five brands including The James, Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Essential and two soft brands, Classico and MOD.

"Our extensive hospitality experience gives us unique insight into owner and consumer demands and the ability to respond to emerging industry trends," said Brian Quinn, Sonesta's Chief Development Officer. "As owners and operators ourselves, Sonesta has the expertise to open and run managed hotels such as The Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach and to create a brand portfolio that is attractive to franchisees. We will continue to build on our commitment to be fast, friendly and flexible."

Sonesta's portfolio of 17 brands offers owners and developers a diverse selection spanning the upper upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. Sonesta's continued growth, owner-centric approach, market availability and executive accessibility make it a compelling choice for developers.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit franchise.sonesta.com or email development@sonesta.com.

