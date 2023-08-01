Jacobs to Design Critical Highway Infrastructure for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor

Supports enhanced mobility and transportation for Ohio and Kentucky

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected as part of the Walsh Kokosing Joint Venture Design-Build Team to deliver critical infrastructure as part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project (BSBC). The BSBC will deliver approximately eight miles of improved Interstates 71 and 75 through Kentucky and Ohio, including the addition of a new companion bridge reducing congestion, improving traffic flow and maintaining critical regional and national transportation corridors.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) estimate the contract value at $3.1 billion. Jacobs' scope of work includes leading the design of the one-mile Ohio segment, encompassing the I-75, I-71 and US-50 interchange and more than 40 bridges (1.4 million square feet of bridge deck). Jacobs will also serve as the independent companion bridge engineer, performing design checks of the new river crossing.

"Using previous project experience and local expertise, Jacobs and our joint venture partners are uniquely positioned to deliver the critical design and construction of this vital bi-state interchange," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions Americas North Region Senior Vice President and General Manager Chrissy Thom. "By providing commuters, travelers and freight operators with a safe and efficient route to the greater region, the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor will serve the area for decades into the future – driving up productivity and improving the quality of life for the community."

The Brent Spence Bridge was originally built in 1963 and designed to support 80,000 daily vehicle-crossings across the Ohio River. Currently, the bridge carries double that traffic volume, creating significant safety concerns and travel delays. The BSBC will accommodate this increased demand and separate traffic patterns between local commuters and those taking longer trips across the interstate. Connecting Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, the updated corridor will serve the community and the region.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

