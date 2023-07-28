Hurley)( Announced as Official Surf Apparel Sponsor of the Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico, Bringing Unparalleled Excitement for all things Surf and Sand

Hurley)( Announced as Official Surf Apparel Sponsor of the Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico, Bringing Unparalleled Excitement for all things Surf and Sand

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic action sports brand, Hurley is thrilled to be back in Huntington Beach, CA — the aptly named Surf City USA and where the brand was started in 1999 — as the official apparel sponsor of the Wallex US Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico , Stop No. 4 on the World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series. This action-packed event, taking place July 29th - August 6th, promises to deliver an extraordinary experience for surf enthusiasts and athletes alike — from the high flying action in the water to the consumer-focused happenings on the sand and beyond.

Photo: Hurley team rider Filipe Toledo

Hurley's main focus will be supporting the 12 team riders competing in the event, including 2022 WSL World Champion and current World No. 1 Filipe Toledo who said, "I couldn't be more excited about coming back to compete at the US Open! I have so many memories here in Huntington Beach; the fans and the energy on the beach is unbelievable. To have Hurley sponsoring such a big event is incredible. I'll do all I can to have a strong result." All eyes will also be on Kade Matson, who is ranked #5 in the Challenger Series, meaning a solid result at the US Open could land him a spot on the coveted WSL Championship Tour. Other Hurley athletes competing include Jake Marshall, Eli Hanneman, Zoe McDougall, Kirra Pinkerton, Zoe Benedetto, Carolina

Mendes, Daniel Emslie, Adur Amatriain, and wildcards Taj Lindblad and Sara Freyre. Of the event, Floridian and Championship Tour hopeful Zoe Benedetto said, "I'm really excited for this year's US Open! Huntington Beach Pier is a super fun wave, and my junior career has been super positive there. Being in an event like this makes me super excited because I learn something new every time I'm in the water, and some of the nicest people I know are from there. It's just always a pleasure; I can't wait!"

But access to the world's best athletes isn't limited to the heats taking place in the water; Hurley has partnered with two of the largest surf retailers in the world, Jack's Surfboards and Huntington Surf & Sport, to host athlete signings where local fans can meet and greet with their favorite athletes. Hurley has also partnered with both retailers on an iconic line of local Huntington Beach themed apparel. Fans can find those styles, plus new Hurley Phantom Boardshorts and Carissa Moore's Swim Collection , in stores.

The action doesn't stop with just surf, either. Hurley is stoked to bring the exciting Southern California music scene to the sand with three days of music featuring local acts like Sweet Nobody, Nice & Swell, and Wes Chiller. Follow @hurley on Instagram for set times and more information.

There is something truly magical and uniquely Southern California about the US

Open of Surfing, an event where careers and dreams are made in front of some of the biggest crowds in surf. Take it from Hurley's Head of Sports Marketing and 2x winner of the event, Brett Simpson. "The US Open is such a special event. It was the biggest win of my career and helped catapult my surfing career onto the World Tour! I look forward to watching someone fulfill their dream in Surf City this year," said Simpson.

Can't make it to the beach? Catch all the action at WorldSurfLeague.com .

ABOUT HURLEY:

Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com , and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

ABOUT THE WSL:

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning the World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world's best surfers on the world's best waves. WSL is comprised of the Tours and Competition division, which oversees and operates more than 180 global competitions each year; Kelly Slater Wave Company (KSWC), home of the world's largest high-performance, human-made wave; and WSL Studios, an independent producer of unscripted and scripted projects.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com .

Photo: Hurley team rider Eli Hanneman

Photo: Hurley team rider Zoe McDougall

