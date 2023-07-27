KARMA CONTINUES MANAGEMENT EXPANSION: RYAN BLANCHETTE NAMED SR. VP, SUPPLY CHAIN AND MANUFACTURING

November Brand Relaunch, 2024 Manufacturing Upsurge Top Karma Management's Agenda

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive continues to expand its management team as the Southern California ultra-luxury carmaker ramps up for a brand relaunch later this year and manufacturing acceleration throughout 2004. The newest personnel addition is Ryan Blanchette – formerly senior director, supply chain for global internet service provider Viasat – who today was named senior vice president, supply chain and manufacturing by Karma President Marques McCammon.

"Ryan's expansive background in automotive, aerospace and tech will add new perspectives and know-how as our organization evolves and moves in new directions," says McCammon. "His approach to management and leadership are ideal. He values the strength of the team and will institute this philosophy as the foundation for creating a smoothly run, fiscally sound operation from top to bottom."

A bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from MIT and a master's degree from the MIT School of Management and School of Engineering launched Blanchette into a career that began with Ford Motor Company, where he ascended the ladder to become operations manager of the Windsor (Canada) Engine Plant. He moved to TRW (ZF) Automotive in China, where he was general manager for an automotive and greentech components joint venture. He later became director, supply chain & general manager for Mexico operations at Cobham Advanced Electronics Systems. And at Viasat, where he was responsible for an annual spend of $1.6 billion, Blanchette minimized Covid material shortages through strategic supply chain management, saving more than $30 million.

"I am inspired by the creativity of Karma and the unmatched beauty of our vehicles," says Blanchette. "Karma has infinite potential and I'm looking forward to using my technical, manufacturing and supply chain expertise to help optimize our supply chain and manufacturing operations and translate the elegance and innovation of our design and engineering teams into aspirational vehicles in the showrooms.

2024 will be Karma's 10th anniversary, a benchmark that McCammon and his management team are using to "re-launch" the brand.

"Since 2014, Karma has built some gorgeous, exotic cars that form the foundation for our future," says McCammon. "By bringing in top-notch leaders like Ryan, our next phase is to construct an iconic brand; a successful, sustainable ultra-luxury electric car manufacturer that affects positive change in the world."

Karma Automotive https://www.karmaautomotive.com/ is an ultra-luxury vehicle company that engineers, designs and manufactures its electric and range extended electric vehicles in Southern California. Headquartered in Irvine, with a production facility up the road in Moreno Valley, Karma's dealer network includes North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

2024 will mark Karma's 10th anniversary – a yearlong celebration that kicks off with a preview in November that features the world debut of several vehicles. This begins the expansion of the company's vision to be an inspiration for a cleaner global future as well as the introduction of Karma's "Awe Inspiring Icons" campaign.

