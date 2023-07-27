BAE Systems teams with Parsons Corporation for modernization at Holston Army Ammunition Plant

KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. (LSE: BA) is teaming with national security and global infrastructure company Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leading national security and global infrastructure company, to execute modernization at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, as BAE Systems pursues the opportunity to be the operating contractor through 2035. As the operating contractor, BAE Systems is leveraging its program management and modernization integration expertise with Parsons' engineering and construction management capabilities.

"Our team is committed to modernizing the Holston Army Ammunition Plant and delivering safe, reliable products for our customers," said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. "BAE Systems' strong legacy of modernization projects is strengthened by Parsons' proven past performance, engineering staff depth and breadth, and proven ability to execute simultaneous complex projects."

Modernizing World War II era ammunition plants into state-of-the-art chemical processing facilities is critical for national security. BAE Systems' history of modernizing while manufacturing, coupled with Parsons' engineering ability, will strengthen the site as the U.S. Army looks to expand the capabilities for explosives and propellant manufacturing.

Sustained funding for modernization efforts will help deliver the best possible capabilities to the men and women who wear the uniform, improve safety, and allow for the continuous introduction of new, more environmentally friendly technologies.

"Parsons is committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers and advancing this project together with BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc.," said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. "Through this partnership, we're leveraging our engineering and complex delivery capabilities to further advance the Army's modernization efforts and benefit the environment."

In addition to this strategic teaming relationship, Parsons was recently selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver a new Explosive Decomposition Chamber facility at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, and was awarded the contract for the Energetic Waste Incinerator at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, which is also operated by BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc.

