MINGLE MOCKTAILS JOINS FORCES WITH BEVERAGE INDUSTRY DISRUPTOR BETHENNY FRANKEL TO MAKE MOCKTAILS MAINSTREAM

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mingle Mocktails, a line of alcohol-free sparkling mocktails, today announced an exciting new partnership with entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer, and New York Times bestselling author, Bethenny Frankel. Recognized as a successful businesswoman, beverage industry maven, and influential personality, Frankel's investment in the brand is poised to elevate the adult non-alcoholic beverage category. This strategic partnership will further the clean-crafted mocktail line's mission of fostering fun, social connection, and inclusion by ensuring everyone feels part of the party, whether or not you choose to drink.

"The spirits industry is a boys club - breaking into it requires a strong voice and innovative ideas," says Bethenny Frankel. "Skinnygirl was groundbreaking, allowing me to disrupt the space in a unique way. With Mingle, we're addressing a different consumer need and bringing much-needed excitement and variety to the non-alcoholic market," she adds.

Established in 2017 by Laura Taylor, Mingle is an inclusive line of sparkling mocktails that can be enjoyed on their own or as mixers. Taylor, having given up alcohol, discovered the challenges of social gatherings without a non-alcoholic option beyond boring seltzer. Inspired to create a delicious product that allows everyone to feel included and celebrate their choice to drink or not, Mingle was born. Crafted with real fruit juices, botanicals, and a refreshing effervescence, each of Mingle's six flavors elevates any occasion, whether it's a night, a week, or a lifestyle without alcohol.

Frankel's business acumen will be instrumental in expanding the brand's national retail presence, which already includes top retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, CVS, Albertsons Safeway, Total Wine, Costco, Wegmans and more. To accelerate Mingle's growth among its target female demographic, Frankel will also leverage her platform through social amplification, events, and other initiatives.

"I am thrilled to partner with an incredible businesswoman like Bethenny Frankel, who has already achieved tremendous success in the beverage industry," says Mingle Mocktails Founder Laura Taylor. "By harnessing the collective strength and determination of two like-minded businesswomen, we will catapult the brand and category to new heights. Together, we are empowering individuals to embark on an exhilarating journey into the realm of mocktails and inviting everyone to the party!"

Mingle's portfolio includes six fruit-forward, zero-proof mocktail offerings - Cranberry Cosmo, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Key Lime Margarita, Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, and Moscow Mule - which are available in sleek 12oz cans or 750mL glass bottles. The inclusive mocktail brand is woman-owned and certified by WBENC , the gold standard for women-owned businesses. Mingle is also a proud partner of PACT for Animals , supporting their mission to keep military personnel and their pets together by providing temporary, vetted foster care in times of need.

ABOUT MINGLE:

Mingle is a line of clean crafted sparkling mocktails that can be enjoyed on their own or as a mixer to include everyone at the party. Created to celebrate your choice and your spirit, whether you choose not to booze for a day, week or forever. Mingle aims to foster inclusion, social connection and fun by including everyone, whether or not you choose to drink. Mingle does not taste like alcohol, but uses blends of fruit juices and botanicals with an effervescent finish that provides a pleasant and special mouthfeel to taste.

Mingle comes in 6 flavors (Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Key Lime Margarita, Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Moscow Mule) which are vegan, gluten free, non-GMO and kosher. There are recipes for mocktails & cocktails on every can and bottle.

