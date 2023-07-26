HUB APPOINTS BLAKE GIANNISIS NORTH AMERICAN PROPERTY PRACTICE LEADER

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Blake Giannisis as North American Property Practice Leader. In his new role, Giannisis will lead the further development of HUB's property insurance practice, manage key market and wholesale partner relationships, and provide innovative solutions for the large and complex needs of clients.

"Continuing to invest in HUB's technical capabilities remains central to our growth strategy," said Chris Treanor, HUB President of Programs & Specialties. "Blake's deep property insurance expertise, strong market relationships and creative problem-solving approach strengthens our ability to deliver customized solutions to help our clients in this challenging market. We will also look to Blake to help us attract other talented experts as we continue to invest in boundaryless resources that support our clients with the right solutions throughout North America."

Giannisis brings extensive industry knowledge of the property insurance market, as well as both traditional and alternative program structure and design, including global master fronted programs and captive utilization on both a reinsurance and risk retention basis. He has designed and implemented complex property insurance programs for clients in various industries, including technology, telecommunications, entertainment, real estate, hospitality, private equity, construction, healthcare, financial services, chemical, power/energy, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceutical and media.

"Organizations today are experiencing unprecedented increases in CAT risk exposures on both a traditional and non-modeled basis, challenges to property valuations due to record inflation, and overall rate increase fatigue in the property market," said Giannisis. "My focus is to build and expand creative insurance solutions and services that complement HUB's property experts throughout North America – going beyond traditional risk transfer to addressing risk mitigation and more for clients."

Prior to joining HUB, Giannisis spent over two decades at some of the industry's largest global brokerages, and most recently, served as a National Property Broking Officer. He has also previously held the following positions: Northeast Property Practice Leader and Senior Vice President of Risk Management Property.

