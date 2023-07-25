Beckman Coulter's DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer with Increased Assay Development Sensitivity Makes First North American Appearance at 2023 AACC

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics leader, today revealed for the first time in North America the DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer, addressing clinical laboratory demands for speed, reliability, reproducibility, quality, and menu expansion. The DxI 9000 Analyzer has shown capability to develop increasingly sensitive and clinically relevant assays enabling the platform to keep pace with tomorrow's testing requirements as healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies take aim at evermore challenging diseases.

The DxI 9000 Analyzer innovations address today’s speed, reliability, reproducibility, quality, and menu expansion demands. At the same time, the novel Lumi-Phos PRO Substrate has shown the capability to develop increasingly sensitive and clinically relevant assays, ensuring the system is able to meet the healthcare needs of tomorrow. (PRNewswire)

We believe that there is more clinical data available from a patient's blood sample than is currently accessible.

According to Zivjena Vucetic, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Medical & Scientific Affairs, President, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, "We believe that there is more clinical data available from a patient's blood sample than is currently accessible. Early system evaluations and conversations with users suggest that the DxI 9000 Analyzer opens up new opportunities to quantify trace amounts of key biomarkers in blood samples. The implications extend throughout healthcare systems. For example, in Alzheimer's disease, adding a highly accurate and more patient-friendly testing option to current diagnostic solutions, with the goal of providing alternative options to PET-imaging or a lumbar puncture, amplifies the impact of new pharmaceutical therapies and ultimately improves patient outcomes."

Ray Divilley, Chief Medical Officer, Mayo University Hospital, Ireland, was an early evaluator of the DxI 9000 Analyzer added, "With the DxI 9000, Beckman Coulter has successfully produced a platform that addresses today's laboratories needs for speed, accuracy, and reliability. Based on our use and evaluation of the system in our lab, we were able to get actionable results back quicker to doctors and ultimately patients as they consider treatment options."

Recently, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and Fujirebio, a leader in neurological markers and In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) manufacturing, announced a new partnership combining their respective immunoassay strengths to support therapeutic development, clinical trials, reimbursement, and routine clinical adoption in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. Initial assay development efforts will focus on the recently introduced DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer and the widespread installed base of Access Family Immunoassay Analyzers.

"This collaboration with Beckman Coulter will help accelerate the deployment of our portfolio of new, novel neurodegenerative biomarkers to laboratories and clinicians around the world. As the pre-eminent provider of leading-edge immunoassays to the diagnostics industry, this partnership is an important step to speed the transition of these markers from research to clinical use in all major geographies and to bring a higher standard of care to patients and their families in the battle against this debilitating disease," stated Goki Ishikawa, President & CEO, Fujirebio Holdings, Inc.

In addition to advancing diagnostics capabilities, the DxI 9000 excels in improving clinical laboratory operations.

ZeroDaily Maintenance highlights the embedded innovations that drive the DxI 9000 Analyzer's uptime performance. Beta users attest to ZeroDaily Maintenance redefining their workday with no daily maintenance requirements, thereby reducing annual maintenance routines by up to 96%.

Building on Beckman Coulter's workflow and automation leadership, PrecisionVision Technology is unmatched in its ability to inspect, identify and prevent erroneous reporting in real time. PrecisionVision automated safeguards include tube identification, cap detection, tip check, sample aspiration, and delivery, residual wash volume, and substrate volume. Each check reduces the risk of reporting flawed data and increases system reliability and reproducibility.

The DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer is currently available in most countries worldwide.

