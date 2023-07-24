Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 included:
- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses,(2) of $116.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2023, or 16.3% annualized. On a year-to-date basis, loans have grown $2.2 billion, or 14.7% annualized.
- Reflected a decline in total deposits of $704.8 million during the quarter. On a year-to-date basis, total deposits have declined $254.9 million, or 1.3% annualized.
- Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 84.1% at June 30, 2023.
- Reported total revenue of $465.8 million, down 2.9% compared to the prior quarter (excluding securities gains and losses) as net interest revenue was negatively impacted by higher funding costs, partially offset by meaningful growth in several noninterest revenue sources spotlighted by record quarterly insurance commission revenue of $45.6 million.
- Decreased adjusted noninterest expenses(1) to $297.0 million, down $8 million, or 2.6% from the prior quarter as we continue to refine our operating leverage.
- Announced the closure or consolidation of 35 branches and other strategic initiatives including early retirements and other personnel efficiencies to occur primarily during the third quarter of 2023. These initiatives are now projected to collectively reduce noninterest expense by approximately $35 - $40 million annually, an increase from our previous estimate of $15 - $20 million.
"Our second quarter results reflect several key successes, particularly from a business development standpoint," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "While higher than anticipated deposit costs negatively impacted our net interest margin, we had another very solid quarter from a loan growth perspective and our bankers continue to successfully protect our core deposit relationships. From a liquidity and capital perspective, our balance sheet remains in a strong position. We also reported meaningful revenue growth in several of our noninterest revenue businesses, highlighted by record quarterly revenue from our insurance team. Finally, we remain encouraged with our credit quality. Net charge-offs for the quarter remain at low levels, and our total non-performing asset levels declined."
Earnings Summary
For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared with $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) was $116.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $124.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) of $168.8 million, or 1.38% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022 and $174.6 million, or 1.46% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023.
The declines in adjusted earnings(1) and PPNR(1) metrics for the second quarter of 2023 were driven by a decline in net interest revenue and an increase in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by growth in several noninterest revenue categories and improvement in operating expenses.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $333.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $354.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.29% for the first quarter of 2023.
The decline in net interest revenue in the second quarter of 2023 of $20.7 million, or 5.9%, compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by net interest margin pressure resulting from an increase in funding costs, including the impact of mix shift out of noninterest bearing into interest bearing deposits. The decline also included $4.8 million in lower accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases. Accretion revenue was $5.2 million and $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively, adding approximately 4 basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 and 9 basis points for the first quarter of 2023.
Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.18% for the second quarter of 2023, up 31 basis points from 5.87% for the first quarter of 2023, while yield on total interest earning assets was 5.21% for the second quarter of 2023, up 33 basis points from 4.88% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in earning asset yields continues to be driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a change in mix as cash flows from lower yielding securities are deployed primarily into higher yielding loans. Approximately 20% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.
The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.87% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 1.28% for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting continued competitive pressure on rates as well as a continued mix shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing products during the second quarter of 2023. Our total deposit beta is 33% cycle-to-date. Total interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 2.92% from 2.23% during the second quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $1.3 billion during the second quarter of 2023, or 16.3% annualized, to $32.6 billion. Consistent with prior quarters, the loan growth continues to be diverse from both a loan category and geographic standpoint, including approximately $556.6 million in Commercial and Industrial, $268.4 million in Commercial Real Estate and $453.6 million in Residential Mortgage due to increased seasonal mortgage loan production. Total investment securities of $10.3 billion at June 30, 2023 decreased $623.3 million during the second quarter as routine portfolio cash flows continue to be redeployed into loan growth.
Total deposits decreased $704.8 million to $38.7 billion as of June 30, 2023 with the decline primarily in corporate account activity. Our community bank deposits reflected net deposit outflows of $129.6 million in the second quarter, however on a year-to-date basis, they increased $346.7 million, demonstrating the strength of our community franchise deposit base. Total brokered deposits were $1.8 billion at June 30, 2023, down slightly from $1.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The June 30, 2023 loan to deposit ratio was 84.1% and securities to total assets was 21.0%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 26.4% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2023, declining from 29.2% at March 31, 2023, as we saw further migration from noninterest bearing products into interest bearing products. The Company's deposit base continues to be very granular, with average transaction account balances of approximately $22,000 for consumer accounts and $132,000 for commercial accounts at June 30, 2023. Additionally, approximately 98% of the Company's deposit accounts have balances less than $250,000, and approximately 75% of our deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized at quarter-end.
Short-term borrowings declined $2.2 billion during the quarter to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2023 while cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $3.4 billion to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023. These balances returned to more normalized levels after excess on-balance sheet liquidity was proactively added late in the first quarter of 2023 in response to industry-wide disruption.
Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets were 0.34% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.27% at June 30, 2022 and 0.33% at March 31, 2023. Total non-performing loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.50% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022 and 0.53% at March 31, 2023. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets declined meaningfully during the second quarter to $2.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to the June 30, 2022 balance of $14.4 million and the March 31, 2023 balance of $5.3 million.
Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $12.7 million, or 0.16% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by the charge down of one C&I credit that was previously identified as impaired. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.0 million, compared with $1.0 million for second quarter of 2022 and $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 provision expense included a $25.0 million provision charge for funded loans and a $10.0 million provision reversal for unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $466.0 million at June 30, 2023 represented 1.43% as a percent of total loans and leases, stable compared to the March 31, 2023 coverage of 1.45%.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $132.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $125.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2023 noninterest revenue included a $51.3 million non-routine loss on the sale of securities. Excluding the securities loss, noninterest revenue increased $6.9 million from the first quarter of 2023 revenue driven by increases in insurance commission, card, and mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower other noninterest revenue.
Insurance commission revenue continues to be strong at $45.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly revenue was up $5.6 million or 14.0% reflecting continued strong performance. The linked quarter increase of $6.0 million or 15.1% was primarily in property and casualty commissions and was driven by successful client acquisition efforts as well as continued upward pressure on policy rates.
Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2022 included vendor incentive revenue that was elevated compared to other periods. Deposit service charge revenue was $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decline compared to the second quarter of 2022 includes increases in earnings credit rate due to the increasing rate environment. Other noninterest revenue was $26.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decline compared to the first quarter of 2023 is related primarily to a decline in revenue on SBA loan sales, while the increase from the second quarter of 2022 was in multiple areas including partnership income, credit fees, FX income and other revenue streams.
Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was a positive $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with a positive $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a negative $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 with the variances due to continued changes in the interest rate environment. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2023 was $848.9 million, compared with $913.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $454.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the same quarter in 2022, mortgage origination volume was down 7.0%, and was up 86.9% compared to the prior quarter reflecting seasonality.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $303.9 million, compared with $285.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $319.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2023 was $297.0 million, compared with $271.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $305.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2023 excludes $1.8 million in total merger related expenses, $6.2 million in branch closure and other restructuring charges, and a $1.1 million debt extinguishment gain. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 63.6% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2023, as the decline in the second quarter's revenue offset the impact of lower expenses.
The $8.0 million, or 2.6%, decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as data processing and software expense, partially offset by an increase in amortization of intangibles. Salaries and benefits expense declined $4.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to a number of factors including lower payroll tax expense and retirement plan expense. Data processing and software expense declined $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 related to cost savings associated with vendor service terminations and vendor contracts.
The Company continues to identify strategic opportunities to improve operating efficiency, including branch optimization. In April 2023, the Company announced 35 additional branch locations that will be closed or consolidated early in the third quarter of 2023. These branch closures and consolidations are in addition to the 17 executed in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company also continues to execute on other initiatives designed to improve efficiency, including personnel-related initiatives. These branch optimization and other efficiency initiatives are now collectively expected to result in annual cost savings of $35 - 40 million, an increase from our previous estimate of $15 - $20 million. One-time costs associated with the initiatives included $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and are expected to include $10 - $12 million over the remainder of 2023 with the majority in the third quarter.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $4.5 billion at June 30, 2023 compared with $4.4 billion at June 30, 2022 and $4.5 billion at March 31, 2023. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2023 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.1%, Tier 1 capital of 10.5%, Total risk-based capital of 12.7%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.5%. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock pursuant to its 10 million share repurchase authorization for 2023. Outstanding common shares were 182.6 million as of June 30, 2023.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "While deposit competition and pricing are impacting financial performance across the industry, we are proud of our second quarter accomplishments and we remain optimistic on our business opportunities as we look forward. We have continued to grow loans in a steady and prudent manner, protect core deposit relationships and maintain stable credit quality. Additionally, we continue to execute on strategic initiatives designed to improve our operating efficiency. As we move into the second half of 2023, these key strategies will continue to be our focus."
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on July 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.
(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S.government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.
The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 573,419
$ 526,132
$ 473,548
$ 405,559
$ 349,555
$ 1,099,551
$ 681,485
Interest expense
239,868
171,862
114,188
50,205
24,789
411,730
44,897
Net interest revenue
333,551
354,270
359,360
355,354
324,766
687,821
636,588
Provision for credit losses
15,000
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
25,000
1,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
318,551
344,270
353,360
355,354
323,766
662,821
635,588
Noninterest revenue
132,290
74,071
114,873
124,491
125,234
206,361
253,669
Noninterest expense
303,878
319,279
340,671
319,734
285,888
623,157
577,555
Income before income taxes
146,963
99,062
127,562
160,111
163,112
246,025
311,702
Income tax expense
32,935
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
55,368
69,797
Net income
114,028
76,629
97,934
123,398
126,958
190,657
241,905
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
4,744
4,744
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 111,656
$ 74,257
$ 95,562
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 185,913
$ 237,161
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 48,838,660
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 48,838,660
$ 47,747,708
Total earning assets
44,012,570
46,808,612
43,722,544
42,832,355
43,093,974
44,012,570
43,093,974
Available-for-sale securities
10,254,580
10,877,879
11,944,096
12,441,894
13,450,621
10,254,580
13,450,621
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
32,556,708
31,282,594
30,349,277
29,296,450
28,360,485
32,556,708
28,360,485
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
466,013
453,727
440,347
433,363
440,112
466,013
440,112
Net book value of acquired loans
7,357,174
7,942,980
8,754,526
8,841,588
9,721,672
7,357,174
9,721,672
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
37,000
41,748
58,162
58,887
65,350
37,000
65,350
Total deposits
38,701,669
39,406,454
38,956,614
39,003,946
40,189,083
38,701,669
40,189,083
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
39,492,427
40,177,789
39,665,350
39,682,280
40,838,260
39,492,427
40,838,260
Other short-term borrowings
3,500,226
5,700,228
3,300,231
2,495,000
1,200,000
3,500,226
1,200,000
Subordinated and long-term debt
449,733
462,144
462,554
463,291
465,073
449,733
465,073
Total shareholders' equity
4,485,850
4,490,417
4,311,374
4,166,925
4,437,925
4,485,850
4,437,925
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
5,648,925
5,572,303
5,533,912
5,464,737
5,374,270
5,648,925
5,374,270
Common shareholders' equity
4,318,857
4,323,424
4,144,381
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,318,857
4,270,932
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 5,481,932
$ 5,405,310
$ 5,366,919
$ 5,297,744
$ 5,207,277
$ 5,481,932
$ 5,207,277
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 49,067,121
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 48,860,807
$ 47,370,639
Total earning assets
44,231,755
43,819,715
42,976,050
43,079,481
42,688,497
44,026,874
43,099,548
Available-for-sale securities
10,655,791
11,354,457
12,156,803
13,252,828
13,941,127
11,003,194
14,502,705
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
31,901,096
30,891,640
29,812,924
28,872,156
27,848,097
31,399,156
27,479,463
Total deposits
38,934,793
38,904,048
38,372,354
39,600,886
39,396,028
38,919,505
39,977,335
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
39,708,963
39,632,023
39,033,328
40,256,109
40,062,095
39,670,703
40,657,308
Other short-term borrowings
3,541,985
3,326,196
3,251,947
1,608,587
1,294,946
3,434,688
716,464
Subordinated and long-term debt
455,617
462,385
462,927
464,843
465,447
458,982
466,141
Total shareholders' equity
4,539,353
4,396,461
4,215,585
4,506,655
4,523,189
4,468,302
4,791,221
Common shareholders' equity
$ 4,372,360
$ 4,229,468
$ 4,048,592
$ 4,339,662
$ 4,356,196
$ 4,301,309
$ 4,624,228
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 157,243
$ 160,615
$ 98,745
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
$ 157,243
$ 89,368
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
4,412
5,164
2,068
11,984
19,682
4,412
19,682
Accruing TDR (2)
—
—
8,598
16,200
7,385
—
7,385
Non-performing loans and leases (NPL)
161,655
165,779
109,411
118,115
116,435
161,655
116,435
Other real estate owned and other assets
2,857
5,327
6,725
8,376
14,399
2,857
14,399
Non-performing assets (NPA)
$ 164,512
$ 171,106
$ 116,136
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
$ 164,512
$ 130,834
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.
(2)
Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets (2)
0.93 %
0.64 %
0.81 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
0.79 %
1.03 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)
0.97
1.06
1.21
1.22
1.16
1.02
1.11
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
10.24
7.12
9.36
11.06
11.47
8.72
10.34
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
10.72
11.93
14.00
13.13
12.36
11.31
11.15
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
16.05
11.40
15.42
17.40
18.11
13.80
15.81
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
16.80
19.10
23.04
20.66
19.50
17.91
17.05
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.32
0.91
1.11
1.33
1.40
1.12
1.33
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.38
1.46
1.62
1.58
1.51
1.42
1.43
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.03
3.29
3.33
3.28
3.06
3.16
2.99
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.29
2.65
2.84
3.05
2.94
2.46
2.87
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
65.08
74.36
71.67
66.49
63.38
69.53
64.72
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
63.62
63.46
58.69
60.33
60.46
63.54
61.98
Loan/deposit ratio
84.12 %
79.38 %
77.91 %
75.11 %
70.57 %
84.12 %
70.57 %
Full time equivalent employees
6,479
6,567
6,572
6,629
6,659
6,479
6,659
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2)
0.16 %
0.02 %
(0.07) %
0.09 %
(0.02) %
0.09 %
(0.01) %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
0.19
0.13
0.08
—
0.01
0.16
0.01
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.43
1.45
1.45
1.48
1.55
1.43
1.55
ACL to NPL
288.28
273.69
402.47
366.90
377.99
288.28
377.99
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.50
0.53
0.36
0.40
0.41
0.50
0.41
NPA to total assets
0.34
0.33
0.24
0.27
0.27
0.34
0.27
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
9.19 %
8.69 %
8.86 %
8.74 %
9.29 %
9.19 %
9.29 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
8.84
8.36
8.52
8.39
8.94
8.84
8.94
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
5.80
5.46
5.42
5.24
5.82
5.80
5.82
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding
8.06
7.46
7.82
7.84
7.70
8.06
7.70
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10.1 %
10.1 %
10.2 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.1
10.3 %
Tier 1 capital
10.5
10.6
10.7
10.7
10.8
10.5
10.8
Total capital
12.7
12.8
12.8
12.8
13.0
12.7
13.0
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.5
8.4
8.4
8.4
8.4
8.5
8.4
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.61
$ 0.40
$ 0.52
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 1.01
$ 1.28
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
0.64
0.68
0.78
0.78
0.73
1.31
1.38
Cash dividends per share
0.235
0.235
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.470
0.44
Book value per share
23.65
23.67
22.72
21.92
23.41
23.65
23.41
Tangible book value per share (1)
15.01
14.99
13.99
13.25
14.73
15.01
14.73
Market value per share (last)
19.88
20.76
24.66
25.41
23.48
19.88
23.48
Market value per share (high)
21.73
28.18
29.41
28.54
29.75
28.18
34.24
Market value per share (low)
16.95
19.24
22.43
22.04
22.82
16.95
22.82
Market value per share (avg)
19.73
24.88
26.84
25.68
25.74
22.32
28.47
Dividend payout ratio
38.52 %
58.75 %
42.31 %
33.33 %
32.44 %
46.53 %
34.38 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)
36.72 %
34.56 %
28.21 %
28.21 %
30.14 %
35.88 %
31.88 %
Total shares outstanding
182,626,229
182,684,578
182,437,265
182,438,780
182,461,786
182,626,229
182,461,786
Average shares outstanding - diluted
183,631,570
183,908,798
183,762,008
183,313,831
183,711,402
183,770,759
185,476,720
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
6.24 %
6.00 %
5.54 %
4.82 %
4.29 %
6.13 %
4.25 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
6.18
5.87
5.41
4.70
4.12
6.03
4.04
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
2.09
1.80
1.54
1.44
1.37
1.94
1.31
Tax-exempt
3.21
3.21
3.28
3.05
2.95
3.21
2.75
Other investments
5.05
4.64
3.69
2.32
1.03
4.85
0.55
Total interest earning assets and revenue
5.21
4.88
4.38
3.74
3.29
5.05
3.20
Deposits
1.87
1.28
0.76
0.35
0.17
1.57
0.16
Interest bearing demand and money market
2.49
2.03
1.34
0.60
0.26
2.26
0.23
Savings
0.51
0.36
0.31
0.17
0.06
0.43
0.06
Time
3.69
2.24
1.17
0.56
0.47
3.15
0.49
Total interest bearing deposits
2.58
1.86
1.17
0.53
0.26
2.23
0.24
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
3.97
3.73
3.04
1.65
0.43
3.85
0.27
Short-term FHLB borrowings
5.24
4.66
3.84
2.05
0.98
4.91
0.97
Short-term BTFP borrowings
5.15
—
—
—
—
5.15
—
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term
2.90
2.20
1.50
0.64
0.29
2.56
0.26
Long-term debt
4.23
4.27
4.15
4.16
4.14
4.25
4.16
Total interest bearing liabilities
2.92
2.23
1.54
0.70
0.36
2.59
0.32
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning
74.57 %
71.24 %
68.42 %
66.19 %
65.25 %
72.92 %
64.86 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
$ 1,063
$ 1,051
$ 1,071
$ 1,052
$ 1,063
$ 2,114
$ 2,090
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 722,625
$ 660,431
$ 756,906
$ 693,999
$ 770,293
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal
1,008,048
4,452,029
1,241,246
895,630
1,069,410
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
10,254,580
10,877,879
11,944,096
12,441,894
13,450,621
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
32,556,708
31,282,594
30,349,277
29,296,450
28,360,485
Allowance for credit losses
466,013
453,727
440,347
433,363
440,112
Net loans and leases
32,090,695
30,828,867
29,908,930
28,863,087
27,920,373
Loans held for sale, at fair value
193,234
196,110
187,925
198,381
213,458
Premises and equipment, net
830,184
826,439
817,430
802,382
782,728
Goodwill
1,459,302
1,459,302
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
Other intangible assets, net
119,098
125,724
132,764
132,953
138,370
Bank-owned life insurance
634,985
631,174
630,046
624,696
601,601
Other assets
1,525,909
1,635,141
1,575,276
1,597,127
1,356,645
Total Assets
$ 48,838,660
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 10,223,508
$ 11,517,037
$ 12,731,065
$ 13,839,649
$ 14,012,529
Interest bearing
18,088,711
18,146,678
19,040,131
18,033,648
19,032,983
Savings
2,983,709
3,226,685
3,473,746
3,676,340
3,735,925
Time deposits
7,405,741
6,516,054
3,711,672
3,454,309
3,407,646
Total deposits
38,701,669
39,406,454
38,956,614
39,003,946
40,189,083
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
790,758
771,335
708,736
678,334
649,177
Other short-term borrowings
3,500,226
5,700,228
3,300,231
2,495,000
1,200,000
Subordinated and long-term debt
449,733
462,144
462,554
463,291
465,073
Other liabilities
910,424
862,518
913,905
892,164
806,450
Total Liabilities
44,352,810
47,202,679
44,342,040
43,532,735
43,309,783
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,566
456,711
456,093
456,097
456,154
Capital surplus
2,724,021
2,715,981
2,709,391
2,695,646
2,686,031
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,163,075)
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
Retained earnings
2,301,345
2,232,618
2,201,435
2,146,001
2,065,092
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,485,850
4,490,417
4,311,374
4,166,925
4,437,925
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 48,838,660
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 610,948
$ 695,263
$ 617,634
$ 654,589
$ 640,672
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal
1,607,830
1,526,755
943,806
851,185
751,972
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
10,655,791
11,354,457
12,156,803
13,252,828
13,941,127
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
31,901,096
30,891,640
29,812,924
28,872,156
27,848,097
Allowance for credit losses
457,027
442,486
434,785
441,042
438,752
Net loans and leases
31,444,069
30,449,154
29,378,139
28,431,114
27,409,345
Loans held for sale, at fair value
67,038
46,863
62,517
103,312
147,301
Premises and equipment, net
829,938
824,190
802,771
809,799
784,247
Goodwill
1,459,302
1,459,127
1,457,120
1,444,331
1,407,452
Other intangible assets, net
123,313
128,957
132,091
136,149
188,897
Bank-owned life insurance
632,489
630,601
625,938
613,973
599,912
Other assets
1,636,403
1,536,834
1,613,675
1,298,277
1,193,904
Total Assets
$ 49,067,121
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 10,725,108
$ 12,203,079
$ 13,344,152
$ 13,816,796
$ 13,970,163
Interest bearing
17,997,618
19,009,345
17,866,198
18,675,214
18,238,571
Savings
3,088,174
3,363,236
3,555,911
3,720,218
3,723,193
Time deposits
7,123,893
4,328,388
3,606,093
3,388,658
3,464,101
Total deposits
38,934,793
38,904,048
38,372,354
39,600,886
39,396,028
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
774,170
727,975
660,974
655,223
666,067
Other short-term borrowings
3,541,985
3,326,196
3,251,947
1,608,587
1,294,946
Subordinated and long-term debt
455,617
462,385
462,927
464,843
465,447
Other liabilities
821,203
835,136
826,707
759,363
719,152
Total Liabilities
44,527,768
44,255,740
43,574,909
43,088,902
42,541,640
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,755
456,354
456,095
456,130
457,713
Capital surplus
2,717,866
2,710,501
2,701,121
2,689,340
2,694,546
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,087,389)
(1,174,723)
(1,302,388)
(922,673)
(821,034)
Retained earnings
2,285,128
2,237,336
2,193,764
2,116,865
2,024,971
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,539,353
4,396,461
4,215,585
4,506,655
4,523,189
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 49,067,121
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 496,262
$ 457,084
$ 414,623
$ 349,093
$ 296,680
$ 953,346
$ 578,946
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
53,531
48,515
45,807
46,701
46,254
102,046
91,409
Tax-exempt
2,427
2,477
2,547
2,548
2,571
4,904
4,985
Loans held for sale
961
603
1,788
2,241
2,118
1,564
3,525
Short-term investments
20,238
17,453
8,783
4,976
1,932
37,691
2,620
Total interest revenue
573,419
526,132
473,548
405,559
349,555
1,099,551
681,485
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts
111,938
95,344
60,253
28,175
11,717
207,282
21,459
Savings
3,915
3,014
2,769
1,597
590
6,929
1,158
Time deposits
65,517
23,950
10,651
4,797
4,041
89,467
8,805
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to
7,656
7,667
8,365
3,944
906
15,323
1,122
Short-term debt
46,036
37,015
27,302
6,821
2,734
83,051
2,741
Subordinated and long-term debt
4,806
4,872
4,848
4,871
4,801
9,678
9,612
Total interest expense
239,868
171,862
114,188
50,205
24,789
411,730
44,897
Net interest revenue
333,551
354,270
359,360
355,354
324,766
687,821
636,588
Provision for credit losses
15,000
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
25,000
1,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
318,551
344,270
353,360
355,354
323,766
662,821
635,588
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
8,356
6,076
2,571
9,080
11,446
14,432
33,209
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,617
11,851
15,750
14,497
16,593
24,469
27,914
Deposit service charges
17,208
16,482
16,863
19,134
18,291
33,690
37,480
Security gains (losses), net
69
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(51,192)
349
Insurance commissions
45,603
39,606
34,679
39,876
39,994
85,210
75,721
Wealth management
21,741
21,532
19,199
19,335
20,213
43,272
41,950
Other noninterest income
26,696
29,785
26,406
22,708
17,251
56,480
37,046
Total noninterest revenue
132,290
74,071
114,873
124,491
125,234
206,361
253,669
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
190,854
195,702
183,918
191,193
182,094
386,557
369,913
Occupancy and equipment
29,590
29,113
30,539
30,610
30,129
58,703
58,399
Data processing and software
28,073
31,869
29,289
28,079
29,081
59,942
56,564
Merger expense
137
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
5,212
11,248
Amortization of intangibles
6,626
5,005
5,251
5,417
3,042
11,631
9,822
Deposit insurance assessments
7,705
8,361
5,931
4,499
4,945
16,066
8,281
Pension settlement expense
—
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
—
Other noninterest expense
40,893
44,154
59,340
37,350
29,323
85,046
63,328
Total noninterest expense
303,878
319,279
340,671
319,734
285,888
623,157
577,555
Income before income taxes
146,963
99,062
127,562
160,111
163,112
246,025
311,702
Income tax expense
32,935
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
55,368
69,797
Net income
114,028
76,629
97,934
123,398
126,958
190,657
241,905
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
4,744
4,744
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 111,656
$ 74,257
$ 95,562
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 185,913
$ 237,161
Net income per common share: Diluted
$ 0.61
$ 0.40
$ 0.52
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 1.01
$ 1.28
Table 7
Selected Loan Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 9,636,481
$ 9,159,387
$ 8,985,547
$ 8,803,381
$ 8,526,481
Owner occupied
4,358,000
4,278,468
4,068,659
3,943,442
3,851,336
Total commercial and industrial
13,994,481
13,437,855
13,054,206
12,746,823
12,377,817
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,744,114
3,703,137
3,547,986
3,244,425
2,982,119
Income producing
5,596,134
5,368,676
5,150,680
5,098,470
5,054,232
Total commercial real estate
9,340,248
9,071,813
8,698,666
8,342,895
8,036,351
Consumer
Residential mortgages
8,989,614
8,536,032
8,319,242
7,924,378
7,662,621
Other consumer
232,365
236,894
277,163
282,354
283,696
Total consumer
9,221,979
8,772,926
8,596,405
8,206,732
7,946,317
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 32,556,708
$ 31,282,594
$ 30,349,277
$ 29,296,450
$ 28,360,485
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing Loans and Leases
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 72,592
$ 65,783
$ 23,907
$ 23,916
$ 34,233
Owner occupied
7,541
9,089
7,944
8,327
9,567
Total commercial and industrial
80,133
74,872
31,851
32,243
43,800
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
4,496
1,850
2,974
1,823
2,125
Income producing
19,205
20,616
7,331
8,580
8,750
Total commercial real estate
23,701
22,466
10,305
10,403
10,875
Consumer
Residential mortgages
53,171
62,748
55,892
46,671
34,172
Other consumer
238
529
697
614
521
Total consumer
53,409
63,277
56,589
47,285
34,693
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 157,243
$ 160,615
$ 98,745
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
4,412
5,164
2,068
11,984
19,682
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
—
—
8,598
16,200
7,385
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 161,655
$ 165,779
$ 109,411
$ 118,115
$ 116,435
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
2,857
5,327
6,725
8,376
14,399
Total non-performing assets
$ 164,512
$ 171,106
$ 116,136
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
Additions to nonaccrual loans and leases during the
$ 57,764
$ 89,779
$ 38,945
$ 34,432
$ 21,312
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 453,727
$ 440,347
$ 433,363
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(13,598)
(2,853)
(2,295)
(11,551)
(2,170)
Commercial real estate
(126)
(1,988)
(426)
(1,116)
(275)
Consumer
(1,916)
(2,189)
(2,650)
(2,653)
(1,941)
Total loans charged-off
(15,640)
(7,030)
(5,371)
(15,320)
(4,386)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
1,360
3,399
6,405
3,657
3,217
Commercial real estate
618
779
2,851
3,509
1,076
Consumer
948
977
1,099
1,405
1,467
Total recoveries
2,926
5,155
10,355
8,571
5,760
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(12,714)
(1,875)
4,984
(6,749)
1,374
Adoption of new ASU related to modified loans (3)
—
255
—
—
—
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
25,000
15,000
2,000
—
—
Total provision for loans and leases
25,000
15,000
2,000
—
—
Balance, end of period
$ 466,013
$ 453,727
$ 440,347
$ 433,363
$ 440,112
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income,
$ 31,901,096
$ 30,891,640
$ 29,812,924
$ 28,872,156
$ 27,848,097
Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.16 %
0.02 %
(0.07) %
0.09 %
(0.02) %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 23,551
$ 28,551
$ 24,551
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
(Reversal) provision for credit losses for unfunded
(10,000)
(5,000)
4,000
—
1,000
Balance, end of period
$ 13,551
$ 23,551
$ 28,551
$ 24,551
$ 24,551
(1)
The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.
Table 9
Loan Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 9,126,727
$ 160,652
$ 311,119
$ —
$ 34,027
$ 3,956
$ 9,636,481
Owner occupied
4,276,518
29,991
48,068
—
1,762
1,661
4,358,000
Total commercial and industrial
13,403,245
190,643
359,187
—
35,789
5,617
13,994,481
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,711,414
20,339
12,158
203
—
—
3,744,114
Income producing
5,390,435
63,323
113,021
—
10,760
18,595
5,596,134
Total commercial real estate
9,101,849
83,662
125,179
203
10,760
18,595
9,340,248
Consumer (1)
Residential mortgages
8,927,494
—
59,267
—
1,279
1,574
8,989,614
Other consumer
231,978
—
387
—
—
—
232,365
Total consumer
9,159,472
—
59,654
—
1,279
1,574
9,221,979
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 31,664,566
$ 274,305
$ 544,020
$ 203
$ 47,828
$ 25,786
$ 32,556,708
(1)
During the second quarter of 2023, the Company began determining the risk rating classification of its Consumer portfolio based on nonaccrual and delinquency status in accordance with the Uniform Retail Credit Classification guidance and industry norms, which contributed to a lower number of criticized and classified loans compared to previous periods. As a result of the modification, current period results are not directly comparable to prior periods.
March 31, 2023
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,744,629
$ 107,218
$ 280,192
$ 23,316
$ 4,032
$ 9,159,387
Owner occupied
4,201,364
11,928
59,764
3,739
1,673
4,278,468
Total commercial and industrial
12,945,993
119,146
339,956
27,055
5,705
13,437,855
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,656,934
27,041
19,162
—
—
3,703,137
Income producing
5,191,260
36,598
116,784
5,476
18,558
5,368,676
Total commercial real estate
8,848,194
63,639
135,946
5,476
18,558
9,071,813
Consumer
Residential mortgages
8,361,116
—
173,342
—
1,574
8,536,032
Other consumer
232,637
—
4,257
—
—
236,894
Total consumer
8,593,753
—
177,599
—
1,574
8,772,926
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 30,387,940
$ 182,785
$ 653,501
$ 32,531
$ 25,837
$ 31,282,594
Table 10
Geographical Loan Information
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 377,605
$ 153,433
$ 535,035
$ 553,110
$ 324,964
$ 508,159
$ 80,894
$ 348,478
$ 3,961,249
$ 2,793,554
$ 9,636,481
Owner occupied
358,089
244,598
304,871
315,771
281,270
596,732
91,474
169,620
1,634,523
361,052
4,358,000
Total commercial and industrial
735,694
398,031
839,906
868,881
606,234
1,104,891
172,368
518,098
5,595,772
3,154,606
13,994,481
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
200,551
81,766
261,666
404,301
48,211
199,099
44,273
146,479
1,874,670
483,098
3,744,114
Income producing
454,443
279,541
371,717
595,999
211,076
436,653
190,959
335,009
1,995,521
725,216
5,596,134
Total commercial real estate
654,994
361,307
633,383
1,000,300
259,287
635,752
235,232
481,488
3,870,191
1,208,314
9,340,248
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,180,606
382,172
622,179
398,080
457,968
1,127,557
168,403
715,992
3,677,451
259,206
8,989,614
Other consumer
30,950
17,757
5,344
6,915
11,364
85,071
1,556
16,206
51,358
5,844
232,365
Total consumer
1,211,556
399,929
627,523
404,995
469,332
1,212,628
169,959
732,198
3,728,809
265,050
9,221,979
Total loans and leases, net of
$ 2,602,244
$ 1,159,267
$ 2,100,812
$ 2,274,176
$ 1,334,853
$ 2,953,271
$ 577,559
$ 1,731,784
$ 13,194,772
$ 4,627,970
$ 32,556,708
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
$ 19,370
$ 14,264
$ 149,998
$ 8,562
$ 8,919
$ 52,151
$ 17,488
$ 57,345
$ 397,089
$ 548,928
$ 1,274,114
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
3.01 %
5.00 %
30.84 %
1.52 %
2.70 %
7.21 %
12.52 %
13.74 %
12.45 %
53.98 %
16.34 %
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 370,464
$ 148,872
$ 471,198
$ 537,753
$ 329,353
$ 530,064
$ 74,408
$ 331,891
$ 3,958,744
$ 2,406,640
$ 9,159,387
Owner occupied
384,004
247,806
291,558
319,831
284,527
578,141
92,030
173,729
1,597,745
309,097
4,278,468
Total commercial and industrial
754,468
396,678
762,756
857,584
613,880
1,108,205
166,438
505,620
5,556,489
2,715,737
13,437,855
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
202,210
80,681
223,119
409,773
45,899
213,740
40,319
139,995
1,836,582
510,819
3,703,137
Income producing
432,113
273,397
377,826
616,799
214,952
424,004
193,518
340,114
1,907,173
588,780
5,368,676
Total commercial real estate
634,323
354,078
600,945
1,026,572
260,851
637,744
233,837
480,109
3,743,755
1,099,599
9,071,813
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,163,319
377,180
580,893
374,343
439,998
1,070,648
158,404
672,393
3,441,995
256,859
8,536,032
Other consumer
30,764
17,067
6,220
7,115
11,205
84,523
1,392
16,317
55,444
6,847
236,894
Total consumer
1,194,083
394,247
587,113
381,458
451,203
1,155,171
159,796
688,710
3,497,439
263,706
8,772,926
Total loans and leases, net of
$ 2,582,874
$ 1,145,003
$ 1,950,814
$ 2,265,614
$ 1,325,934
$ 2,901,120
$ 560,071
$ 1,674,439
$ 12,797,683
$ 4,079,042
$ 31,282,594
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR
$ 6,774
$ 8,379
$ 5,408
$ 4,746
$ 6,754
$ 15,153
$ 14,487
MSR and MSR hedge market value
1,582
(2,303)
(2,837)
4,334
4,692
(721)
18,722
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,617
11,851
15,750
14,497
16,593
24,469
27,914
Deposit service charges
17,208
16,482
16,863
19,134
18,291
33,690
37,480
Security gains (losses), net
69
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(51,192)
349
Insurance commissions
45,603
39,606
34,679
39,876
39,994
85,210
75,721
Trust income
10,084
10,553
9,113
9,011
9,129
20,637
19,190
Annuity fees
1,702
2,192
951
600
753
3,893
1,357
Brokerage commissions and fees
9,955
8,787
9,135
9,724
10,331
18,742
21,403
Bank-owned life insurance
3,811
3,647
5,436
3,537
3,285
7,458
6,621
Other miscellaneous income
22,885
26,138
20,970
19,171
13,966
49,022
30,425
Total noninterest revenue
$ 132,290
$ 74,071
$ 114,873
$ 124,491
$ 125,234
$ 206,361
$ 253,669
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 190,854
$ 195,702
$ 183,918
$ 191,193
$ 182,094
$ 386,557
$ 369,913
Occupancy and equipment
29,590
29,113
30,539
30,610
30,129
58,703
58,399
Deposit insurance assessments
7,705
8,361
5,931
4,499
4,945
16,066
8,281
Pension settlement expense
—
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
—
Advertising and public relations
5,708
4,331
28,659
4,085
4,417
10,039
9,010
Foreclosed property expense (income)
323
980
400
1,093
(1,104)
1,303
(664)
Telecommunications
1,541
1,717
1,714
1,882
1,984
3,258
3,817
Travel and entertainment
3,898
3,508
5,310
4,149
3,412
7,406
6,223
Data processing and software
28,073
31,869
29,289
28,079
29,081
59,942
56,564
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
5,519
4,417
3,598
2,724
3,769
9,936
7,507
Amortization of intangibles
6,626
5,005
5,251
5,417
3,042
11,631
9,822
Legal
1,908
1,491
758
2,054
1,463
3,399
3,256
Merger expense
137
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
5,212
11,248
Postage and shipping
2,070
2,452
1,925
2,098
2,022
4,522
4,056
Other miscellaneous expense
19,926
25,258
16,976
19,265
13,360
45,183
30,123
Total noninterest expense
$ 303,878
$ 319,279
$ 340,671
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 623,157
$ 577,555
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 34,273
$ 28,202
$ 24,682
$ 30,021
$ 29,220
$ 62,475
$ 55,072
Life and health commissions
7,847
8,024
7,151
7,254
7,935
15,872
15,078
Risk management income
703
657
887
654
674
1,360
1,431
Other
2,780
2,723
1,959
1,947
2,165
5,503
4,140
Total insurance commissions
$ 45,603
$ 39,606
$ 34,679
$ 39,876
$ 39,994
$ 85,210
$ 75,721
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding
$ 31,901,096
$ 491,473
6.17 %
$ 30,891,640
$ 447,449
5.87 %
$ 27,848,097
$ 285,345
4.11 %
Accretion income on acquired
5,207
0.07
10,028
0.13
11,714
0.17
Loans held for sale
67,038
961
5.75
46,863
603
5.22
147,301
2,118
5.77
Investment securities
Taxable
10,272,425
53,531
2.09
10,957,786
48,515
1.80
13,499,222
46,254
1.37
Tax-exempt
383,366
3,072
3.21
396,671
3,135
3.21
441,905
3,255
2.95
Total investment securities
10,655,791
56,603
2.13
11,354,457
51,650
1.84
13,941,127
49,509
1.42
Other investments
1,607,830
20,238
5.05
1,526,755
17,453
4.64
751,972
1,932
1.03
Total interest-earning assets
44,231,755
574,482
5.21 %
43,819,715
527,183
4.88 %
42,688,497
350,618
3.29 %
Other assets
5,292,393
5,274,972
4,815,084
Allowance for credit losses
457,027
442,486
438,752
Total assets
$ 49,067,121
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,064,829
LIABILITIES AND
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and
$ 17,997,618
$ 111,938
2.49 %
$ 19,009,345
$ 95,344
2.03 %
$ 18,238,571
11,717
0.26 %
Savings deposits
3,088,174
3,915
0.51
3,363,236
3,014
0.36
3,723,193
590
0.06
Time deposits
7,123,893
65,517
3.69
4,328,388
23,950
2.24
3,464,101
4,041
0.47
Total interest-bearing
28,209,685
181,370
2.58
26,700,969
122,308
1.86
25,425,865
16,348
0.26
Fed funds purchased, securities
$ 774,170
$ 7,658
3.97
$ 832,831
$ 7,669
3.73
$ 843,705
907
0.43
Short-term FHLB borrowings
2,388,139
31,219
5.24
3,221,340
37,013
4.66
1,117,308
2,733
0.98
Short-term BTFP borrowings
1,153,846
14,815
5.15
—
—
—
—
—
—
Long-term borrowings
455,617
4,806
4.23
462,385
4,872
4.27
465,447
4,801
4.14
Total interest-bearing
32,981,457
239,868
2.92 %
31,217,525
171,862
2.23 %
27,852,325
24,789
0.36 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
10,725,108
12,203,079
13,970,163
Other liabilities
821,203
835,136
719,152
Total liabilities
44,527,768
44,255,740
42,541,640
Shareholders' equity
4,539,353
4,396,461
4,523,189
Total liabilities and
$ 49,067,121
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,064,829
Net interest income/net interest
334,614
2.29 %
355,321
2.65 %
325,829
2.94 %
Net yield on earning assets/net
3.03 %
3.29 %
3.06 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,063)
(1,051)
(1,063)
Net interest revenue
$ 333,551
$ 354,270
$ 324,766
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields Cont.
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 31,399,156
$ 938,922
6.03 %
$ 27,479,463
$ 550,254
4.04 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
15,235
0.10
29,455
0.22
Loans held for sale
57,007
1,564
5.53 %
161,893
3,525
4.39 %
Investment securities
Taxable
10,613,212
102,046
1.94 %
14,040,648
91,409
1.31 %
Tax-exempt
389,982
6,207
3.21
462,057
6,312
2.75
Total investment securities
11,003,194
108,253
1.98
14,502,705
97,721
1.36
Other investments
1,567,517
37,691
4.85
955,487
2,620
0.55
Total interest-earning assets
44,026,874
1,101,665
5.05 %
43,099,548
683,575
3.20
Other assets
5,283,730
4,712,599
Allowance for credit losses
449,797
441,508
Total assets
$ 48,860,807
$ 47,370,639
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,500,687
207,282
2.26 %
$ 18,816,584
$ 21,459
0.23 %
Savings deposits
3,224,945
6,929
0.43
3,677,698
1,158
0.06
Time deposits
5,733,863
89,467
3.15
3,594,225
8,805
0.49
Total interest-bearing deposits
27,459,495
303,678
2.23
26,088,507
31,422
0.24
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
803,338
15,327
3.85 %
828,970
1,125
0.27 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
2,802,438
68,232
4.91
568,785
2,738
0.97
Short-term BTFP borrowings
580,111
14,815
5.15 %
—
—
—
Long-term borrowings
458,982
9,678
4.25
466,141
9,612
4.16
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,104,364
411,730
2.59 %
27,952,403
44,897
0.32 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
11,460,010
13,888,828
Other liabilities
828,131
738,187
Total liabilities
44,392,505
42,579,418
Shareholders' equity
4,468,302
4,791,221
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 48,860,807
$ 47,370,639
Net interest income/net interest spread
689,935
2.46 %
638,678
2.87 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.16 %
2.99 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(2,114)
(2,090)
Net interest revenue
$ 687,821
$ 636,588
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 106,942
$ 109,744
$ 112,767
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
Originations of servicing assets
1,990
1,385
2,283
3,890
4,962
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(2,621)
(1,078)
(2,308)
(3,085)
(3,253)
Due to update in valuation assumptions
5,106
(3,109)
(2,998)
9,941
7,453
Fair value, end of period
$ 111,417
$ 106,942
$ 109,744
$ 112,767
$ 102,021
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 3,495
$ 3,344
$ 1,793
$ 1,916
$ 4,042
Servicing
5,900
6,113
5,923
5,915
5,965
Payoffs/Paydowns
(2,621)
(1,078)
(2,308)
(3,085)
(3,253)
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
6,774
8,379
5,408
4,746
6,754
Market value adjustment on MSR
5,106
(3,109)
(2,998)
9,941
7,453
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
(3,524)
806
161
(5,607)
(2,761)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 8,356
$ 6,076
$ 2,571
$ 9,080
$ 11,446
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,550,676
$ 7,633,236
$ 7,692,744
$ 7,723,605
$ 7,685,994
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.48 %
1.40 %
1.43 %
1.46 %
1.33 %
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ 8,959
$ 15,849
$ 1,458,513
$ 1,451,461
$ 1,466,313
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
1,112,326
1,358,350
1,477,127
1,820,913
2,133,561
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S.
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
79,261
83,649
84,368
87,063
95,955
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
5,895,704
6,164,294
6,274,970
6,427,152
7,014,715
Other residential mortgage-back securities
157,294
166,449
168,452
181,317
201,440
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
2,357,047
2,427,808
1,881,853
1,880,949
1,899,785
Total MBS
8,489,306
8,842,200
8,409,643
8,576,481
9,211,895
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
433,316
447,731
466,002
444,953
485,400
Other domestic debt securities
71,356
73,557
82,718
98,615
101,313
Foreign debt securities
139,317
140,192
50,093
49,471
52,139
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 10,254,580
$ 10,877,879
$ 11,944,096
$ 12,441,894
$ 13,450,621
Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Adjusted net income available to common
Net income
$ 114,028
$ 76,629
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 190,657
$ 241,905
Plus: Merger expense
137
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
5,212
11,248
Incremental merger related expense
1,671
8,960
32,704
6,912
6,060
10,631
12,631
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,140)
—
—
—
—
(1,140)
—
Branch closure and other restructuring
6,219
212
2,254
6
705
6,431
833
Pension settlement expense
—
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
—
Less: Security gains (losses), net
69
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(51,192)
349
Tax adjustment
1,602
15,394
14,665
7,016
2,981
16,997
5,767
Adjusted net income
119,244
126,743
145,225
146,025
136,570
245,986
260,501
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
4,744
4,744
Adjusted net income available to common
$ 116,872
$ 124,371
$ 142,853
$ 143,653
$ 134,198
$ 241,242
$ 255,757
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income
$ 114,028
$ 76,629
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 190,657
$ 241,905
Plus: Provision for credit losses
15,000
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
25,000
1,000
Income tax expense
32,935
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
55,368
69,797
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 161,963
$ 109,062
$ 133,562
$ 160,111
$ 164,112
$ 271,025
$ 312,702
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income
$ 114,028
$ 76,629
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 190,657
$ 241,905
Plus: Provision for credit losses
15,000
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
25,000
1,000
Merger expense
137
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
5,212
11,248
Incremental merger related expense
1,671
8,960
32,704
6,912
6,060
10,631
12,631
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,140)
—
—
—
—
(1,140)
—
Branch closure and other restructuring
6,219
212
2,254
6
705
6,431
833
Pension settlement expense
—
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
—
Income tax expense
32,935
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
55,368
69,797
Less: Security gains (losses), net
69
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(51,192)
349
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 168,781
$ 174,570
$ 195,518
$ 189,754
$ 176,705
$ 343,351
$ 337,065
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Total adjusted noninterest expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 303,878
$ 319,279
$ 340,671
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 623,157
$ 577,555
Less: Merger expense
137
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
5,212
11,248
Incremental merger related expense
1,671
8,960
32,704
6,912
6,060
10,631
12,631
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(1,140)
—
—
—
—
(1,140)
—
Branch closure and other restructuring
6,219
212
2,254
6
705
6,431
833
Pension settlement expense
—
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
—
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 296,991
$ 305,032
$ 279,310
$ 290,230
$ 271,849
$ 602,023
$ 552,843
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 48,838,660
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 48,838,660
$ 47,747,708
Less: Goodwill
1,459,302
1,459,302
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,459,302
1,444,209
Other identifiable intangible assets
119,098
125,724
132,764
132,953
138,370
119,098
138,370
Total tangible assets
47,260,260
50,108,070
47,061,855
46,117,196
46,165,129
47,260,260
46,165,129
Less: AOCI
(1,163,075)
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(1,163,075)
(936,345)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 48,423,335
$ 51,189,956
$ 48,284,393
$ 47,415,008
$ 47,101,474
$ 48,423,335
$ 47,101,474
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 2023
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2023
Jun 2022
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$4,485,850
$4,490,417
$4,311,374
$4,166,925
$4,437,925
$4,485,850
$4,437,925
Less: AOCI
(1,163,075)
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(1,163,075)
(936,345)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$5,648,925
$5,572,303
$5,533,912
$5,464,737
$5,374,270
$5,648,925
$5,374,270
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$4,485,850
$4,490,417
$4,311,374
$4,166,925
$4,437,925
$4,485,850
$4,437,925
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
4,318,857
4,323,424
4,144,381
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,318,857
4,270,932
Less: AOCI
(1,163,075)
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(1,163,075)
(936,345)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$5,481,932
$5,405,310
$5,366,919
$5,297,744
$5,207,277
$5,481,932
$5,207,277
Total tangible common shareholders' equity,
Total shareholders' equity
$4,485,850
$4,490,417
$4,311,374
$4,166,925
$4,437,925
$4,485,850
$4,437,925
Less: Goodwill
1,459,302
1,459,302
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,459,302
1,444,209
Other identifiable intangible assets
119,098
125,724
132,764
132,953
138,370
119,098
138,370
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
2,740,457
2,738,398
2,552,822
2,417,468
2,688,353
2,740,457
2,688,353
Less: AOCI
(1,163,075)
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(1,163,075)
(936,345)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity,
$3,903,532
$3,820,284
$3,775,360
$3,715,280
$3,624,698
$3,903,532
$3,624,698
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$4,539,353
$4,396,461
$4,215,585
$4,506,655
$4,523,189
$4,468,302
$4,791,221
Less: Goodwill
1,459,302
1,459,127
1,457,120
1,444,331
1,407,452
1,459,215
1,407,711
Other identifiable intangible assets
123,313
128,957
132,091
136,149
188,897
126,119
192,233
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$2,789,745
$2,641,384
$2,459,381
$2,759,182
$2,759,847
$2,715,975
$3,024,284
Total average assets
$49,067,121
$48,652,201
$47,790,494
$47,595,557
$47,064,829
$48,860,807
$47,370,639
Total shares of common stock outstanding
182,626,229
182,684,578
182,437,265
182,438,780
182,461,786
182,626,229
182,461,786
Average shares outstanding-diluted
183,631,570
183,908,798
183,762,008
183,313,831
183,711,402
183,770,759
185,476,720
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
5.80 %
5.46 %
5.42 %
5.24 %
5.82 %
5.80 %
5.82 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
8.06
7.46
7.82
7.84
7.70
8.06
7.70
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
16.05
11.40
15.42
17.40
18.11
13.80
15.81
Adjusted return on average tangible common
16.80
19.10
23.04
20.66
19.50
17.91
17.05
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
0.97
1.06
1.21
1.22
1.16
1.02
1.11
Adjusted return on average common shareholders'
10.72
11.93
14.00
13.13
12.36
11.31
11.15
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average
1.32
0.91
1.11
1.33
1.40
1.12
1.33
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to
1.38
1.46
1.62
1.58
1.51
1.42
1.43
Tangible book value per common share (9)
$ 15.01
$ 14.99
$ 13.99
$ 13.25
$ 14.73
$ 15.01
$ 14.73
Tangible book value per common share, excluding
21.37
20.91
20.69
20.36
19.87
21.37
19.87
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
$ 0.64
$ 0.68
$ 0.78
$ 0.78
$ 0.73
$ 1.31
$ 1.38
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
36.72 %
34.56 %
28.21 %
28.21 %
30.14 %
35.88 %
31.88 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(6)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(8)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income.
(9)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(12)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.
