TOMBSTONE® Pizza Raises the Bar with New Bar Snacks Pizza

Over-the-top bold flavor experience honors the brand's born-in-a-bar heritage, featuring fan favorite bar snacks - here's how to enter for a chance to win one

SOLON, Ohio, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If anyone knows bar food, it's TOMBSTONE® Pizza, which is why the brand that was born in a bar nearly 65 years ago in Medford, WI is paying homage to its roots with the introduction of the TOMBSTONE Bar Snacks Pizza. Fans can enter for a chance to win the unapologetic, over-the-top bold flavor experience that features bar snack favorites all on one buttery, crispy crust. Topped with gooey mozzarella sticks, zesty fried pickles and fried onions, the pizza is finished off with spicy jalapeno slices and nacho cheese sauce, bringing the boldest, craziest bar bite straight to the homes of lucky winners.

TOMBSTONE Bar Snacks Pizza is piled high with gooey mozzarella sticks, zesty fried pickles and fried onions. It’s finished off with spicy jalapeno slices and nacho cheese sauce, bringing the boldest, craziest bar bite straight to the homes of lucky consumers. (PRNewswire)

"We're doubling down on our born-in-a-bar heritage with this pizza," said Neil Morrissey, Marketing Brand Manager at Nestlé. "The Bar Snacks Pizza uniquely captures the spirit of everyone's favorite bar in a way that only TOMBSTONE® Pizza can deliver."

Everyone has a favorite bar snack. Whether it's chips, dips, fried onion rings, mozz sticks, pizza or wings, the debate can get intense. In fact, #BarFood has received nearly 42.8M views on TikTok in the last 12 months.

To celebrate International Beer Day on August 4, TOMBSTONE® Pizza is giving away a select number of Bar Snacks Pizzas. From July 17 – August 11, you can enter for a chance to win at www.TombstoneBarSnacksPizza.com

TOMBSTONE recently introduced two new BOLD varieties – Spicy Italian and Chipotle Chicken – to its permanent product line, now available at select retailers. TOMBSTONE Spicy Italian features Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions & red pepper on the brand's original thin, crispy crust, while TOMBSTONE Chipotle Chicken combines white meat chicken, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce.

TOMBSTONE® Pizza pairs perfectly with your favorite pint and are best enjoyed with friends or family. To learn more, visit TombstonePizza.com and follow @TombstonePizza on social media.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

Starting on Monday, July 17 through August 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can enter online at www.TombstoneBarSnacksPizza.com for a chance to win.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Tombstone Bar Snacks Pizza Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18 years or older (19 for residents of AL or NE, 21 and older for residents of MS)). Begins 7/17/23 at 12:00 AM (ET) and ends 8/11/23 at 11:59 PM (ET). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received. For details on how to enter and complete Official Rules, go to www.TombstoneBarSnacksPizza.com Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

TOMBSTONE logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tombstone