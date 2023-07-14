Statement by Coalition for Safe Food & Beverage Choices Co-Chairs Secretaries Donna Shalala and Alex Azar on WHO Aspartame Reports

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "There is only one WHO review that addresses the safety of foods and beverages. It is the JECFA review, which reaffirmed aspartame's safety, and is consistent with the FDA's long-standing position.

They even kept the current Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level. The American people can be confident that the products they consume are safe because of FDA reviews. According to the World Health Organization, even the most frequent consumers of products with aspartame are nowhere near the recommended limits on consumption: in fact, they are 10 times under the limit.

Nothing has changed as a result of these reviews."

The Coalition for Safe Food & Beverage Choices represents organizations from agriculture, business, consumer, labor, multicultural advocacy, and public health groups who believe Americans should know who to trust when making safe choices about their family's diets.

