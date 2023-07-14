NetEase Cloud Music and RYCE Entertainment Form Strategic Partnership

HANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with RYCE Entertainment, one of China's leading music and entertainment companies, to further expand the Company's sweeping music content library.

Beyond the extension of previous cooperation, NetEase Cloud Music is now able to access an expanding portfolio of RYCE Entertainment's music catalog in China with 30-day initial launch rights to distribute new additions to the catalog under the latest terms of the Agreement. The two companies will collaborate to promote RYCE Entertainment's prominent artists and music catalog in China through the synergies of extensive music production and distribution prowess.

Since its founding in 2021, RYCE Entertainment has been devoted to creating and distributing critically acclaimed music to a global audience, and its music catalogue boasts works from a diverse roaster of talented artists, including Jackson Wang, Amber Liu, Tablo, PSY.P, Caelan Moriaty, Oscar Wang, AnsrJ and Renyu Zheng, among others.

As one of China's leading online music platforms, NetEase Cloud Music is a preferred online destination for younger generations to enjoy music across a wide variety of genres from artists both at home and abroad. The platform boasts a unique music community atmosphere, highly interactive user base and impressive user stickiness. In 2022, NetEase Cloud Music hosted 189 million monthly active users who showcased vigorous average daily music listening trends and interactions with other users in the community. Together, these features underpin NetEase Cloud Music's robust capabilities in efficiently promoting music content and enhancing the interactions between artists and their fan base.

As a forerunner in China's online music industry, NetEase Cloud Music continues to partner with leading entertainment companies around the globe. Earlier in 2023, the Company further extended its portfolio of C-pop music and other popular genres through partnerships with other iconic production companies including Rock Records and B'in Music. With a powerful and growing portfolio of music from major labels that span a wide range of genres and geographies, NetEase Cloud Music is known for incubating independent musicians and fostering emerging musicians as it continues to grow its production capabilities and loyal Gen Z community of dedicated music fans.

About RYCE ENTERTAINMENT

RYCE is an innovative global music and entertainment company which operates in three main business sectors: music, artist management, and IP development.

Having integrated top management and production teams from across the industry, RYCE presents a strong lineup of talent, backed with vast copyright and media resources, industry access and networks. The company continues to develop creative business models to produce entertainment content that adapts to new media trends and is committed to creating a diversified and contemporary entertainment company.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

