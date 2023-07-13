West to Host Second-Quarter 2023 Conference Call

EXTON, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release second-quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio-only webcast will be made available via the Company's Investor Relations website here or by clicking here.

To participate in the conference call by asking questions to Management, please register in advance by clicking here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that will be used to access the call.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, select "Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

