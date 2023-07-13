T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2023

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of June 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $6.7 billion for June 2023 and $20.0 billion for the quarter-ended June 2023.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

6/30/2023

5/31/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

















Equity

$ 732

$ 697

$ 695

$ 664 Fixed income, including money market

169

170

171

167 Multi-asset

453

434

432

400 Alternatives

45

45

44

44 Total assets under management

$ 1,399

$ 1,346

$ 1,342

$ 1,275

Target date retirement products

$ 380

$ 363

$ 361

$ 334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2023 earnings on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

