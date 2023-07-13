Scaleworks Acquires Marketing Technology Leader Full Circle Insights, Appoints New CEO

Acquisition Enables Full Circle Insights to Focus on Accelerated, Scalable Growth As Well As Further Investments in Product Innovation and Strategy

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaleworks, the B2B SaaS-focused venture equity firm, today announced its acquisition of Full Circle Insights, known for helping companies drive pipeline growth through their marketing attribution and campaign measurement platform. Scaleworks' investment and partnership will accelerate Full Circle's strategic roadmap, enable product innovation, and enhance go-to-market strategy.

"Scaleworks is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Full Circle Insights, a move that reflects a larger vision to empower businesses with advanced technology and data-driven decisions," stated Ed Byrne, Co-Founder and General Partner at Scaleworks. "We are excited to welcome the talented employees, valued customers and trusted partners of Full Circle into the portfolio."

Go-to-market strategy expert Jason Ferrara is stepping into the role of CEO. Ferrara is a two-time software CMO with over three decades of global enterprise and B2B SaaS experience. Ferrara's experience will help guide Full Circle during its next stage of growth, continuing to focus on the core measurement and attribution issues that marketing teams struggle with every day.

"I feel incredibly honored to join the team at Full Circle, alongside their loyal customers and valued partners," shared Jason Ferrara. "Full Circle has built a remarkable product that solves some of the most important challenges marketers face. Together, we plan to expand our roadmap and scale operations to meet the ever-growing demand."

Full Circle Insights empowers B2B marketing teams to optimize their marketing efforts and generate greater revenue through patented Salesforce-native technology. Recently, the company's strategic partnerships and significant industry recognition have led Full Circle to experience substantial market growth.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Scaleworks

Scaleworks is a SaaS growth fund that acquires and operates B2B software in the lower middle-market. The Scaleworks "Venture Equity" model takes a hands-on approach to scaling businesses, opening new offices in their San Antonio headquarters, building go-to-market teams, focusing on category design, and investing in capital-efficient growth. Recent portfolio companies include Profitero, Searchspring, Chargify, and Earth Class Mail.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics, and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights' products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans, and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

