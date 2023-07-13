Revian Red Hair Growth System in Second Study for Treatment of Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia After Promising First Study Results

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIAN Inc., an aesthetic medical technology company using precise wavelengths of LED light to rejuvenate hair and skin, announced today that its Revian Red Hair Growth System will be in a second study to build on previous trial results as an effective treatment for Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia ("CCCA"). CCCA is a form of scarring hair loss that predominately affects middle-aged women of African descent. CCCA has no known cure and can cause permanent hair loss which often results in psychological distress affecting overall quality of life.

Based on the promising results of a previous study conducted by Dr. Amy McMichael, Chair and Professor of Dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, this larger study will enroll participants between the ages of eighteen and sixty-five with a biopsy or trichoscopy proven diagnosis of CCCA Stage II-IV. The purpose of this study is to determine if the Revian Red system could be an effective treatment for CCCA by recruiting hair follicles back to anagen growth or through its demonstrated ability to decrease inflammation.

"While we do not know the exact cause of CCCA, we do know that inflammation is a major factor in how this form of alopecia develops. We hope to demonstrate the Revian Red system can improve scalp symptoms, reduce hair loss, and promote maturation of vellus and intermediate hairs in non-scarred areas of the scalp in those affected by CCCA" said Dr. McMichael.

Subjects will use the Revian Red system once daily for 10 minutes for a total of 6 months. Investigators anticipate that the data and measurements from this study will contribute to the design of a larger, randomized clinical trial in the future.

"It would be of great benefit to determine if there is any advantage in using the Revian Red system along with other anti-inflammatory therapies to relieve symptoms or promote hair regrowth in follicles that have not yet become scarred," said Co-Investigator, Dr. Ivie Obeime, research fellow in the Department of Dermatology at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

"Management of CCCA is difficult due to the lack of current treatments causing physicians to resort to the use of oral antibiotics and anti-inflammatory therapies such as intralesional and topical steroids. We believe those suffering from this debilitating disease will not have to endure painful scalp injections and the negative side-effects of steroids and antibiotics once the Revian Red system is proven successful as a non-invasive and drug-free therapy in the treatment of CCCA" said John Oakley, CEO of REVIAN.

The Revian Red Hair Growth System ("Revian Red") is an FDA cleared, lightweight wireless cap controlled by a mobile app that functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using precision LED light. The device's patented dual wavelength LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration than red lasers used in low level light therapy (LLLT) producing the best clinical trial performance of any hair rejuvenation treatment available on the market. Revian Red uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of LED light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production which provides the right environment for new hair growth. Revian Red's cleared indication for use is the treatment of androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.

REVIAN, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that precisely deliver light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own homes. Revian is committed to partnering with health-care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results, backed by scientific data. For more information, visit www.revian.com.

