National Survey Reveals Awareness of Safety Risk In The Home

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from the Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) found that the majority of parents (86%) were aware of the risk of strangulation to infants and young children from corded window coverings. Since a new safety standard went into effect over four years ago, the data shows that the sales of cordless window coverings have grown substantially, however many parents and caregivers still need to take action to inspect their current window coverings and change to today's safer products if necessary.

‎The 2018 ANSI/WCMA standard included new safety requirements for custom window coverings and required all stock products sold in stores and online to be cordless or have inaccessible or short cords. Stock products account for approximately 80 percent of all window covering products sold in the U.S.

"The awareness of the potential safety hazard posed by corded window coverings is there, but action must be taken to avoid preventable accidents by updating one's window coverings with today's safer, cordless products," said Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) Executive Director, Peter Rush.

The survey also found a decrease in safety awareness by generation. Baby Boomers were the most aware (100%) of the dangers of ‎corded window coverings.‎ Gen Z had the least awareness with 77% awareness, while Millennials responded with 87% and Gen X with 90% awareness. The national caravan study was conducted in 2023 using an online survey among 1,000 U.S. adults, ages 18 and older.

Consumers shopping for new window covering products can look for the Best for Kids™ label at all major US retailers to identify products suited for homes with young children. Products with the Best for Kids™ label have been tested by a third-party laboratory and have either no cords or no accessible cords.

The Window Covering Safety Council offers childproofing safety tips to those who have children in the home or who may visit. For more information on window covering cord safety in the home, visit www.windowcoverings.org . Connect with WCSC on Facebook and Instagram for more home safety information and ideas.

The Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) is a coalition of major U.S. manufacturers, importers and retailers of window coverings dedicated to educating consumers about window covering cord safety. The Council also assists and supports its members in the industry's ongoing efforts to encourage the use of cordless products in homes with young children, its redesign of corded products and to support the national ANSI/WCMA standard for corded window coverings. WCSC's activities in no way constitute an assumption of any legal duty owed by its members or any other entity.

