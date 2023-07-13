IGT PlaySports Technology Powers Sports Betting at Palace Casino Resort in Mississippi

Company grows sports betting footprint in Mississippi through new retail sportsbook

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its award-winning IGT PlaySports™ technology is now powering retail sports betting at Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi, Miss. Palace Casino Resort guests now have the option to visit the CONTACT Sports and Race Book to place a range of pre-game and in-play wagers at the venue's four walk-up betting windows or via the IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook's four self-service betting kiosks. Palace Casino Resort is also leveraging the services and expertise of IGT PlaySports' trading advisory team.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"Elevating the CONTACT Sports and Race Book with IGT PlaySports technology and services positions us for continued growth and supports our mission of delivering high-quality gaming experiences to our Palace Casino Resort guests," said Keith Crosby, Palace Casino Resort, General Manager. "With football season just two months away, we could not be more excited for the sportsbook offering that we've created in partnership with IGT, and we're confident it will bring incremental visitation and excitement to Palace Casino Resort."

"IGT PlaySports has a successful track record in powering sportsbooks across Mississippi, and we're excited to extend that momentum with Palace Casino Resort in advance of the fall sports calendar," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "We look forward to working with Palace Casino Resort to maximize player acquisition and engagement opportunities and reap the many benefits of an IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook."

Palace Casino Resort also plans to leverage IGT PlaySports technology to power on-premise mobile sports betting once all regulatory approvals are met.

As part of IGT PlayDigital, IGT PlaySports was named "Sportsbook Supplier of the Year" in the 2023 SBC North America Awards. IGT powers sportsbook across more than 30 jurisdictions across North America. For more information visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC