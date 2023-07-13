Gen to Announce Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results on August 3, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) today announced that its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results will be released Thursday, August 3, 2023, after market close. Following the press release, Gen management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2024 Q1 Earnings Call

August 3, 2023

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Conference call dial-in and live webcast link available on Investor.GenDigital.com

About Gen

Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.GenDigital.com.

CONTACTS



Investor Contact Mary Lai

Media Contact Jenna Torluemke Gen

Gen IR@GenDigital.com

Press@GenDigital.com

