Kohler Food & Wine Festival Announces Tremendous Headline Talent - Martha Stewart, Gavin Kaysen, Daniela Soto-Innes, Eddie Jackson, Eric Haugen, and more

Destination Kohler hosts the 22nd edition of its extraordinary festival, offering exclusive access to distinguished culinary personalities and elevated experiences in the storybook Village of Kohler

KOHLER, Wis., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Kohler is proud to announce the headlining talent for this year's Kohler Food & Wine including Martha Stewart, Gavin Kaysen, Daniela Soto-Innes, Eddie Jackson, Eric Haugen, Fabio Viviani, Roger Mooking, Derrell Smith, and Chefs from America's Test Kitchen. The Midwest's premier epicurean event kicks off on Thursday, October 19 with the highly anticipated philanthropic Chef's Challenge, and extends throughout the weekend with immersive culinary experiences, collaborations, and live music to explore and savor.

"Kohler Food & Wine is a beloved celebration and our desire to exceed guest expectations pairs well with our passion for partnering with acclaimed talent. The result is an inspiring event with a loose vibe, intimate feel, and stunning aesthetic," said Sanjiv Hulugalle, Group President – Hospitality & Real Estate at Kohler. "We treasure every opportunity to provide guests with the highest level of gracious living, through our service excellence, bespoke luxury hospitality, and selection of gastronomic delights – perhaps the most sharable form of art."

Guests are invited to explore their own curated journey throughout the community of Kohler while indulging in chef-led masterclasses, unexpected tastings, and evening soirées – with opportunities to directly interact with and learn from some of the country's most innovative chefs, discerning wine experts, and esteemed restaurateurs.

Packages historically sell out within hours of going on sale, so guests are encouraged to sign up in advance at Kohler Food & Wine to receive an alert on July 25th when the packages first become available. New packages this year feature varying levels of access such as The Art of Good Taste Package with all-inclusive access to any event and a variety of VIP amenities, the Martha Stewart Package and Gavin Kaysen Package providing the only access to their intimate five-course dinners, and the Taste of the Vine Package with access to our most popular event.

The Bartolotta Restaurants are back at Kohler Food & Wine for a third year taking over one of the culinary stages for the day, as well as a signature dinner to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Kohler is privileged to partner with this premier Milwaukee restaurant and catering organization to give guests access to some of the best local chefs.

About the culinary talent:

Martha Stewart – Martha Stewart is the Founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 to date lifestyle books and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through her magazines, television shows, books, and products for the home, sold at multiple retail and online outlets, Martha is the "go-to" source for the homemaker. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings and pet care. is the Founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 to date lifestyle books and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through her magazines, television shows, books, and products for the home, sold at multiple retail and online outlets, Martha is the "go-to" source for the homemaker. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings and pet care.

Minneapolis , known for his nationally renowned restaurants and cafés in the Twin Cities as well as his leadership in the culinary profession. In October of 2022, Gavin released his first cookbook titled At Home , filled with approachable recipes to inspire novices and professionals alike. He is the proud recipient of two James Beard Awards: Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2008 and Best Chef: Midwest in 2018. He is the executive culinary producer for the 2022 reboot of Iron Chef on Netflix. Gavin Kaysen is the award-winning chef and founder of Soigné Hospitality Group in, known for his nationally renowned restaurants and cafés inas well as his leadership in the culinary profession. In October of 2022, Gavin released his first cookbook titled, filled with approachable recipes to inspire novices and professionals alike. He is the proud recipient of two James Beard Awards: Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2008 and Best Chef: Midwest in 2018. He is the executive culinary producer for the 2022 reboot ofon Netflix.

James Beard award winner, has been featured in Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 and has been recognized by the Consulate of Mexico for her work representing her native country abroad. Her newest restaurant venture, Rubra, is slated to open in Punta Minta in Fall 2023. Daniela Soto-Innes is a Mexican-born chef and the youngest chef to be named the World's Best Female Chef by the World's 50 Best Restaurants. She is aaward winner, has been featured in Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 and has been recognized by the Consulate offor her work representing her native country abroad. Her newest restaurant venture, Rubra, is slated to open in Punta Minta in Fall 2023.

Houston, Texas . After winning the 2015 season of The Next Food Network Star, he became a beloved member of the Food Network family and has been the face of several shows Outchef'd, Christmas Cookie Challenge, BBQ Blitz, Kids BBQ Championship, and Cooking Channel's Yum and Yummer, as well as Eddie Jackson's Game-Day Playbook on foodnetwork.com. Eddie also authored his first cookbook, Game-Day Eats. Eddie Jackson is a former NFL player turned celebrity chef and owner of Rosehill Beer Garden and Food Truck Park located in. After winning the 2015 season of The Next Food Network Star, he became a beloved member of the Food Network family and has been the face of several shows Outchef'd, Christmas Cookie Challenge, BBQ Blitz, Kids BBQ Championship, and Cooking Channel's Yum and Yummer, as well asGame-Day Playbook on foodnetwork.com. Eddie also authored his first cookbook, Game-Day Eats.

Eric Haugen – Eric Haugen is a renowned chef, operator, and Food Network personality. He can be seen on the Food Network from his time on Iron Chef America, as well as serving as the lead judge on Big Restaurant Bet. Eric is the founder of ERICKIMGROUP and an operating partner of Ring On Hook, both leading hospitality development, management, and advisory companies. His work includes The Twelve Thirty Club, The Global Ambassador Hotel, Las Botellas, as well as being a culinary partner with Virgin Voyages. is a renowned chef, operator, and Food Network personality. He can be seen on the Food Network from his time on Iron Chef America, as well as serving as the lead judge on Big Restaurant Bet. Eric is the founder of ERICKIMGROUP and an operating partner of Ring On Hook, both leading hospitality development, management, and advisory companies. His work includes The Twelve Thirty Club, The Global Ambassador Hotel, Las Botellas, as well as being a culinary partner with Virgin Voyages.

Bravo's Top Chef seasons 5 and 8—earning the "Fan Favorite" title—his on-screen appearances and off-screen successes have propelled him to become one of the most influential culinary and hospitality names in the country. Since coming to the U.S. in 2005, Fabio has launched over 40 hospitality ventures. Fabio Viviani – Best known for his participation inseasons 5 and 8—earning the "Fan Favorite" title—his on-screen appearances and off-screen successes have propelled him to become one of the most influential culinary and hospitality names in the country. Since coming to the U.S. in 2005, Fabio has launched over 40 hospitality ventures.

Roger Mooking has earned an international reputation as a multimedia artist and entertainer showcasing a globally inspired vision that reflects his rich family heritage and his love for people and travel. Roger is best known as the host of the internationally celebrated grilling and barbecue show Man Fire Food. Roger Mooking – As a celebrity chef, restaurateur, television host, author, and award-winning recording artisthas earned an international reputation as a multimedia artist and entertainer showcasing a globally inspired vision that reflects his rich family heritage and his love for people and travel. Roger is best known as the host of the internationally celebrated grilling and barbecue show

Derrell Smith – Former NFL athlete turned chef, Smith is the host of Tastemade's hit show "Mad Good Food" where he shows viewers the value of not only cooking for those you love, but also cooking for yourself.

Jack Bishop , Executive Editorial Director and co-host Bridget Lancaster and Executive Editorial Editor and co-host Julia Collin Davison . "America's Test Kitchen" – The top-rated cooking show on public television will be represented by cast members: Chief Creative Officer, Executive Editorial Director and co-hostand Executive Editorial Editor and co-host

Beyond the festival, Destination Kohler has a wealth of activities to discover, from championship golf at Whistling Straits (host of the 2021 Ryder Cup), to hiking, canoeing, kayaking and exploring the 500-acre wilderness preserve, River Wildlife, to one of the country's finest spa offerings, Kohler Waters Spa. For more information on festival programming, visit www.KohlerFoodandWine.com. Stay up to date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Destination Kohler

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club and world-renowned championship golf venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. The Inn on Woodlake in the Village of Kohler is a three-diamond property, and LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay's Titletown entertainment district is a four-diamond property. A sister property, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, is located at the birthplace of golf alongside the 17th fairway of the Road Hole – the most famous and difficult par-4 hole in golf.

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits, The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, as well as the 10-hole, par-three Baths of Blackwolf Run. The Straits course has hosted three PGA Championships and the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only five-star spa in Wisconsin and has four other locations in St. Andrews, Chicagoland, and Green Bay, Wis. The resort features 12 dining establishments from the remarkable Immigrant Restaurant and Winery Bar to pub fare at The Horse & Plow, to River Wildlife located in a forest next to the Sheboygan River, just outside Kohler.

The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago, just off of I-43.

