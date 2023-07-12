Curaleaf Celebrates Nationwide Launch of New Mobile App

The Curaleaf App Provides One-Stop Solution for Patients and Customers to Access Exclusive Offers, Mobile Ordering and Loyalty Points via Curaleaf's Revamped Rewards Program

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the launch of its first standalone mobile app, now available in all 19 states where the Company operates. The Curaleaf App provides an easy, convenient way for patients and customers to order their favorite cannabis products, receive exclusive updates on new products and discounts, as well as track and manage reward points via the Curaleaf Rewards Program.

"As part of our continued commitment to providing best-in-class products and service, we are proud to announce the launch the Curaleaf App, which serves to create a streamlined and approachable shopping experience for our patients and customers across the country," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "The Curaleaf App serves as a personalized guide through our vast brand and product portfolio, and we are particularly excited for our customers to take advantage of this tool as we implement new and meaningful ways to provide the highest quality cannabis experience."

The Curaleaf App is the latest addition to the Company's wide array of tools designed to provide an enhanced shopping experience across its national retail footprint. With the app, patients and customers can quickly browse and shop any Curaleaf store, easily place orders for pickup (or delivery, where available), find the best deals on their favorite products and track reward points and redemptions from one convenient spot. The Curaleaf App is now available nationwide via the Apple App Store here.

The Company rolled out its revamped Curaleaf Rewards Program in April 2023, now available at all Curaleaf retail locations across the country. With Curaleaf Rewards, patients and customers program can earn loyalty points to be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary.

For more information on the Company's locations, patient resources and products, please visit www.curaleaf.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the launch of Curaleaf's mobile application. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed May 1, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

