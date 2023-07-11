UWorld Welcomes Industry Veteran and Renowned Instructor Peter Olinto as Global Lead Instructor

Peter Olinto and Roger Philipp will host a joint live virtual happy hour on July 18 at 5:00 pm EST

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning tools for high-stakes exams, is pleased to welcome Peter Olinto as the new Global Lead Instructor for UWorld Accounting and Finance. Peter brings a wealth of knowledge to the company following 25 years of experience at Becker. He will play a pivotal role in driving UWorld's goal to provide the best, most effective learning resources for aspiring CPAs, CFAs, and other accounting professionals.

In his new role as Global Lead Instructor, Peter will develop content and create videos to accompany UWorld's learning resources for CPA and CFA exams. Additionally, Peter will host live, online educational discussions and Q&A sessions, in-person university presentations, expand the company's reach within accounting and finance firms, and more.

Peter brings with him an extensive background in the CPA and CFA industries. He has taught CPA and CFA exam review courses for over 20 years, helping more than 100,000 CFA and CPA candidates worldwide achieve their career goals. Prior to UWorld, Peter was a CFA Review Lead Instructor for Wiley and a CPA National Instructor for Becker.

A trusted educator, Peter has taught Levels I and II CFA Program classes in more than 50 cities around the world. He worked as a tax lawyer at EY before opening his own law firm, where he focused on tax, real estate, and estate planning, before transitioning into the role of exam review instructor. "We are honored to welcome Peter Olinto to our growing UWorld Accounting team," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "Peter has been instrumental in the learning and development of numerous accounting and finance professionals over the years. His proven track record will support our mission to make difficult topics easy to understand so that learners at all levels are empowered to succeed on exam day and to accomplish their career goals."

Peter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Pace University and a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law.

"I am thrilled to be part of the UWorld family," said Peter Olinto. "UWorld offers best-in-class content and technology to better help CPA and CFA candidates meet their goal - to pass the exam."

Peter joins an exceptional team of content experts and instructors, including Roger Philipp, formerly of Roger CPA. Peter and Roger will host a joint live virtual happy hour on July 18 at 5:00 pm EST. Subscribe to UWorld Roger CPA on YouTube and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to stay up-to-date on this and future events.

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the, ACT®, SAT®, College Board®, AP®, CFA®, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, COMLEX®, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

