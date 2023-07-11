Spark Networks Announces Next Steps in Transformation

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 pm ET

BERLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) (the "Company"), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced several key developments in its ongoing transformational journey, signaling a new chapter in the Company's strategic direction.

Spark has completed its process to evaluate a wide range of strategic alternatives for the Company, including a potential sale, merger, or other transaction. As a result, the Company is moving forward with an extensively considered new transformational plan that is intended to drive Spark forward with growth as well as improved margins, EBITDA and cash flow that the Company plans to use to pay down debt and support its operations going forward.

The Company took the first step in implementing this strategy by teaming with a leading performance marketing agency to design an integrated marketing program aimed at driving growth across its brands. Moving forward, the Company intends to transfer a significant portion of its operations to one or more third-party managed service providers with the goal of achieving long-term cost reductions, and to invest in new product features intended to increase customer acquisition and retention.

Effective today, Colleen Birdnow Brown, the current Chair of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), will step in as interim Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Brown is the former CEO and Director of Fisher Communications (FSCI), a multimedia and technology company. She has served in multiple executive roles in media and technology in addition to her board leadership roles over her career. The Board feels Ms. Brown is particularly suited to the interim CEO role given her previous operating experience as a CEO, her particular knowledge of the Company and her experience in accounting, finance, and risk management.

"Spark is at a critical moment, and I'm pleased to partner with the management team and key stakeholders as we implement the next phase in our plan to return Spark to growth," Ms. Brown said.

Effective July 7, 2023, Chelsea Grayson left her role as CEO of Spark and as a member of the Board to return to her career as a board member and advisor. "We'd like to thank Chelsea for stepping into the CEO role and leading the company through this transitional moment. Chelsea answered the call when Spark needed her most, and I look forward to working with her again on other ventures," Ms. Brown said. During Ms. Grayson's time as CEO, the Company completed the first phase of its transformation, including identifying and engaging a leading performance marketing agency, implementing a new enterprise resource planning system to enhance its financial management, and focusing on cost-cutting to optimize margins.

"My return to full-time board and advisory work will free up space on Spark's board for others with skill sets and networks that are suitable for this part of the company's lifecycle," Ms. Grayson added.

Ms. Brown added: "Our near-term focus is to reduce our fixed cost structure, drive increased predictability in revenue, and create additional financial flexibility for the Company. As we execute this transformation, we expect these steps to improve cash flow, operating margins, and profitability. By simplifying our focus and reducing complexity, we believe we can maximize value for all stakeholders. We look forward to sharing updates on the company's progress at the appropriate milestones."

