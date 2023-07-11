Lycored Prepares for IFT FIRST with an Immersive Booth Experience Showcasing their Robust Portfolio

BRANCHBURG, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored will be exhibiting at the Institute of Food Technologist's upcoming IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo in Chicago, Illinois from July 16-19 (booth S2414). At the expo, where professionals discover the latest global trends and innovations in food and science, booth visitors will immerse themselves in the benefits of Lycored's portfolio and see, taste and feel how Lycored discovers the beauty within – from healthier skin and body to more beautiful and delicious food.

At the booth, visitors will explore Lycored's latest digital experience, showcasing the versatility of Lycored's portfolio in a unique 'choose your adventure' format. Attendees will be able to see first-hand how vibrant Lycored's naturally derived color solutions are across several food and beverage applications. Visitors should also come with an appetite for flavor bursts, as Lycored's tomato-derived taste enhancer, SANTE, will be showcased in ranchero sauce, hummus and Italian dressing. SANTE does more than boost taste; it complements ingredients while maintaining or improving nutrient profiles as a premium alternative to added sugars and sodium.

"IFT FIRST is the perfect venue to present our latest offerings to customers, scientists and food experts. We're especially excited to debut our immersive digital experience, and bring our superstable colors and high performance taste components to life through interactive demonstrations," said Caroline Schroeder, Marketing Communications Manager, Lycored. "We're looking forward to sharing our portfolio's many benefits and helping brands create innovative food, beverage and nutraceutical products to empower beautiful experiences from the inside, out."

Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com .

