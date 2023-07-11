Liv Cycling Hosts Watch Parties Across the Globe for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

The activation, in partnership with Liv retailers, looks to encourage even more viewership and appreciation for the women's pro-peloton.
NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liv Cycling, official partner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and sponsor of the white jersey for the 'Best Young Rider Classification' , today announces a global series of watch parties to encourage more viewership of the iconic race in its second year, and to showcase the incredible athleticism and determination of female cyclists.
Strong race viewership has been cited as an integral metric to increase sponsorship of women's cycling events. Last year's inaugural race reported global viewership numbers that surpassed many races in the men's World Tour circuit, and Liv is determined to keep these numbers strong. With the live stream behind a paywall in most regions, or simply unavailable through broadcast and streaming services, Liv is introducing more, free, opportunities to watch the race. Through their retail partners they have coordinated viewing opportunities in stores throughout the week of racing (July 23-30) and will promote through various channels for those interested to stop by and join a community of bike enthusiasts excited to watch the event.
"Attending the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in France last year was a dream of mine, and it reinforced the importance of race opportunities for the growth of women's cycling," said Bonnie Tu, Liv Founder and Giant Group chairperson. "I could see the excitement in young girls' eyes as they saw their heroes ride by. If we can inspire one more girl or woman into cycling by creating more opportunities for her to watch the women's race, we've done our part."
A list of current US watch parties is below, with individual Facebook events being added by the retailers to this page in the days before the race: https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/events. Watch parties are being held globally and those who are interested and outside the US are encouraged to check in with their local Liv dealer for more information. Individuals who would like to host their own watch party can find out how to do so at liv-cycling.com/global/how-to-host-a-tdff-watch-party.
More information about Liv's sponsorship of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and their mission to get more women and girls on bikes can be found at liv-cycling.com/global/tour-de-france-femmes and on Liv's social media channels.
US Watch Parties
Ride Brooklyn - Park Slope
Brooklyn
NY
Brands Cycle & Fitness
Wantagh
NY
King Kog Cyclery
Brooklyn
NY
Champion Cycling
Jacksonville
FL
Kyle's Bike Shop
Orlando
FL
Two Wheeler Dealer
Wilmington
NC
Blue Wheel Bicycles
Charlottesville
VA
Pedal Power Plus
Richmond
VA
Sweetwater Bikes
Ambridge
PA
Bike Center LTD
Gaithersburg
MD
Terrapin Bicycles
Bethesda
MD
Cadence Cycling & Multisport
Philadelphia
PA
Aistriu
Marlton
NJ
Big Peach - Midtown
Atlanta
GA
Roswell Bicycles
Roswell
GA
Bax Cycles
Cos Cob
CT
Giant Buffalo Campus Wheel Works
Buffalo
NY
Grey Ghost Bicycles
Glens Falls
NY
Grey Ghost Bicycles Saratoga
Saratoga Springs
NY
Papa Wheelies Wellesley
Wellesley
MA
Papa Wheelies Portsmouth
Portsmouth
NH
Slipping Gears
Bangor
ME
Real Bikes - Venice
Venice
FL
Pure Ride Cycles
Lake Forest
CA
Fullerton Bicycles
Fullerton
CA
The Cyclery Bike Shop
La Mirada
CA
Pedal Power Bike Shop
Lexington
KY
Bikes Plus - Germantown
Germantown
TN
Galaxy Bicycles
San Marcos
TX
Urban Bicycle Gallery
Houston
TX
Landry's Bicycles - Westboro
Westborough
MA
Landry's Bicycles - Boston
Boston
MA
Landry's Bicycles - Charlestown
Charlestown
MA
Landry's Bicycles - Worcester
Worcester
MA
Mike's Bikes
Denver
CO
Wheel & Sprocket
Milwaukee
WI
About Liv Cycling
Liv is the only comprehensive cycling brand in the world dedicated solely to women. Founded in 2008 by Giant executive Bonnie Tu as part of the Giant Group, Liv creates innovative bicycles and gear to fit and perform at the highest level. Liv aims to empower all riders from beginners to pros. With a global team of retailers, athletes and events, plus a growing online presence focused on riding skills, bike maintenance, nutrition, travel, and other experiences – Liv strives to build community and be the number one resource for women cyclists around the world. Learn more at liv-cycling.com.
Media Contact:
Mackenzie Lynch, InGoodTaste
liv@igtstudio.com
View original content:
SOURCE Liv Cycling