Four Seasons continues to lead the way in luxury hospitality with additional first-place wins in Greater Miami Beach and Athens, along with impressive representation across categories as voted by Travel + Leisure readers

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has been recognized in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards with 46 accolades across 40 properties, including the highest honour of Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet ranking as readers' favourite hotel in the world.

From Istanbul with Love: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet Named #1 Hotel in the World (PRNewswire)

"It is with immense pride that we celebrate the accomplishments of our property teams and their enduring commitment to creating the very best experiences marked by superior quality, personalized care, and service excellence," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "From the well-deserved win by our spectacular Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet to the many other properties highlighted in the World's Best Awards, this recognition from Travel + Leisure and our valued guests reaffirms Four Seasons unmatched luxury hospitality offering, powered by the genuine heart of our employees."

World's Best: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Since 1996, Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence through a list of revered industry accolades, including a Five-Star designation from Forbes Travel Guide. The Hotel has long been a favourite among guests looking to immerse themselves in over a century of dynamic history, impeccably preserved Turkish neoclassical architecture and breathtaking views of the Marmara Sea. As the premier five-star property in Sultanahmet and housed in one of the most iconic buildings on the historic peninsula, the recently redesigned hotel has introduced a new era of luxury hospitality for the celebrated property, allowing guests to enjoy a truly unforgettable experience in the city.

The 65-room Hotel offers a traditional Turkish Hammam experience at Kurna Spa, modern Anatolian cuisine by Chef Özgür Üstün at AVLU restaurant, handcrafted cocktails overlooking the Hagia Sophia at Süreyya Teras Lounge and a team of more than 200 attentive Four Seasons employees on hand to guide guests as they discover the endless experiences available throughout Istanbul.

Four Seasons Shines in the World's Best

In addition to Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet (1/100), Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus (8/100), Four Seasons Hotel Milano (54/100) and Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto (100/100) were also recognized on Travel + Leisure's list of 100 favourite hotels in the world.

Adding to Four Seasons leading achievements in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, Four Seasons was included among Travel + Leisure readers' favourite hotel brands of 2023 as well as Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club (1/15) and Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens (1/3) earning the highest rankings as the top resorts and hotels in Greater Miami Beach and Athens respectively.

To view a full list of Four Seasons awards and accolades, click here.

To view more images, please click here.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 15 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com, and an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations

