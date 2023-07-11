The Cordish Companies Begins Historic Renovation of Midland Office Building to Midland Lofts in the Kansas City Power & Light District

Cordish's Conversion of Midland Office Building to Residential Space Continues Evolution of Power & Light District as Demand for Downtown Living Grows

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies announced today that construction has commenced on the transformation of the historic Midland Office Building into Midland Lofts, a 135-unit residential building. Midland Lofts will sit in the midst of the burgeoning downtown Power & Light District neighborhood, directly connected to the legendary Midland Theatre and steps away from Cosentino's Downtown Market, Kansas City Live!, T-Mobile Center, Genesis Health Clubs, the KC Streetcar line, dozens of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues, and cultural destinations like the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Renderings can be downloaded here.

"We are eager to bring the historic Midland Office Building back to life as Midland Lofts," said Marnie Sauls, executive director of Residential Management for Cordish Living. "The residential renaissance of downtown Kansas City began with historic conversions, and we think it is fitting as we begin this next phase of the renaissance that we are adding both new construction with Three Light and a historic renovation of the highest quality with Midland Lofts to the Power & Light District."

"We're so thankful for the entire team at The Cordish Companies and for their vision, dedication and passion for Kansas City," said Brian Platt, City Manager of Kansas City, MO. "What is really important about the work that Cordish does is it's not the just same thing over and over. This is not a copy and paste project. This is an adaptive reuse of a historic building that is going to be a unique space. It's filling some of the holes in our market and it's so important to us that we have options for downtown residential living. We're so excited about the vision for downtown and all that this project brings to the City."

For almost two decades, The Cordish Companies has invested in downtown Kansas City, both with new construction projects and the restoration of historic buildings including the B&B Theatre, the Midland Theatre, and now Midland Lofts. In 2008, Cordish and AMC completed a two-year, multi-million dollar renovation of the Midland Theatre, which first opened its doors in 1927. Since the renovation, the celebrated Kansas City venue has welcomed millions of guests and hosts hundreds of events each year.

The adjacent office building, an underutilized historic jewel that has been vacant for more than 20 years, will be renovated to include 135 beautiful, airy loft apartments for rent featuring multiple open-concept studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Once complete, Midland Lofts will feature an impressive street-level lobby with large windows bringing in natural light, multiple seating areas for conversation and entertainment, and a suite of amenities and services for renters including:

Coffee bar

Entertainment kitchen

Fitness center

Coworking spaces

Billiards room

Club lounge

Meditation room

Indoor community fireplace

Communal laundry room

Luxer package locker system

Complimentary wifi throughout all amenity spaces

Business center with computers and printers

Conference rooms

"The Midland Lofts renovation is a significant step in the direction of making Kansas City more broadly accessible to the downtown workforce," said Emelyna Aurich, director of Property Management for Cordish Living. "We are extremely excited to be introducing so many apartment units to the Power & Light District that are priced below $1,000 per month and we firmly believe The Midland Lofts can be a catalyst for the development of more moderately priced apartment units downtown – both growing our density and making the community more moderately priced."

The architecture and the interior design of Midland Lofts will reflect the rich history and unique character of the building and theater while channeling the upscale finishes and design of One Light, Two Light and Three Light. Local Kansas City architecture and design firm Helix is the project architect for Midland Lofts. Helix was also the project architect for the historic renovations of the Midland Theatre and Mainstreet Theaters in the Power & Light District. Each living space has been meticulously designed with quartz countertops and tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom closet organizers, porcelain tile bathroom floors, in-unit washers and dryers, and oversized windows that show off incredible views of downtown.

RD Jones + Associates, an award-winning full-service design firm specializing in interior design and architecture, is leading the interior design for Midland Lofts' amenity spaces.

"The renovation and adaptive reuse of the Midland Building into modern and beautiful apartments will positively contribute to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Kansas City," said Helix Principal Jay Tomlinson, FAIA. "It not only reflects Helix's mission of breathing new life into historic buildings, but the most sustainable building is one that is already built. The Midland Building has long been regarded as an underutilized historic jewel, and its renovation ensures that this magnificent piece of architecture will remain functional and relevant in the modern era."

"With today's Midland Lofts celebration and Three Light set to open on September 1, we are thrilled to be bringing even more new downtown living options to the Power & Light District," said John Moncke, president of the Kansas City Power & Light District. "Midland Lofts marries the rich history of Kansas City with a modern, elegant lifestyle and will provide additional first-class residential options at accessible price points. For the past 15 years, we have invested in building a world-class community downtown, with historic renovation and new construction projects alike, a look forward to continuing our commitment to downtown Kansas City."

Renovations of the 12-story Midland Office Building began today and are expected to be completed May 2024. For more information, please visit www.MidlandLoftsKC.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past 10 decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Real Estate Development, Gaming & Hospitality, Entertainment Management and International Urban Planning & Development. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 55 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About The Kansas City Power & Light District

The Kansas City Power & Light District is a vibrant multi-city block neighborhood in the heart of downtown Kansas City that is redefining the city from its skyline to its sidewalks. The District links together the renovated Bartle Hall Convention Center, the T-Mobile Center, offices, hotels, entertainment, cultural destinations and residential developments. The combination of entertainment, shopping, nightlife and residential with the District's imaginative and innovative design has created an intriguing 24/7 neighborhood. For more information, visit www.powerandlightdistrict.com.

