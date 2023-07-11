Arasan's MIPI CSI-2 IP achieves ISO26262 ASIL-C Certification for MIPI C-PHY Connectivity

Arasan announces the ISO26262 ASIL-C functional certification of its latest MIPI CSI IP supporting MIPI D-PHY and C-PHY v2.0 speeds of upto 54.72Gbps

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan, a leading provider of mobile storage and connectivity IP solutions, is proud to announce the ISO26262 ASIL-C functional certification for its latest MIPI CSI-2 IP. This certification applies to Arasan's MIPI CSI IP, which seamlessly integrates with its MIPI C-PHY IP and D-PHY IP, enabling speeds of up to 54.72Gbps in C-PHY mode.

The ISO26262 ASIL-C certification signifies that Arasan's CSI-2 IP meets the stringent safety requirements for automotive System-on-Chips (SoCs). Additionally, the certification extends its usability to defense, aircraft, and other industries where the CSI-2 IP, with its wider bus, can be employed on FPGA together with the built-in D-PHY or Arasan's C-PHY ASIC.

Arasan's commitment to safety compliance is further demonstrated by the ISO26262 ASIL-C certification. The company's IP has been extensively utilized in multiple protocol analyzers, lab-based compliance testers, and high-volume production testers for assessing MIPI protocol compliance.

Imaging companies seeking to develop prototypes or limited production quantities of high-resolution camera products can license Arasan's CSI IP in conjunction with the MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo ASIC.

Apart from the MIPI CSI-2 IP, Arasan offers a comprehensive portfolio of IP solutions for automotive SoCs, including Ethernet, CAN FD/XL, and USB.

The ISO26262 ASIL-C certified MIPI CSI-2 IP is readily available for licensing, catering to both SoC and FPGA applications. Customers licensing Arasan's CSI Controller IP can be assured of its compliance with specifications, instilling confidence in its usage for testing compliance.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems has been an active member of the MIPI Association since 2005, providing IP solutions for mobile storage and connectivity interfaces. With over a billion chips shipped incorporating Arasan's MIPI IP, the company has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions, encompassing digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan's focus lies in mobile SoCs, which have evolved to encompass a wide range of applications, from PDAs in the mid-'90s to today's automobiles, drones, and IoT devices. Arasan remains at the forefront of this "Mobile" evolution, providing standards-based IP that forms the foundation of Mobile SoCs.

