Vans Skateboarding and Beatrice Domond Debut the New Zahba Mid

All the Zahba's ultra-advanced skate tech in a mid-top package adorned with custom, Domond-inspired graphics.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On her board, Vans Skateboarding team member Beatrice Domond pushes street skating in a fresh, exhilarating direction that blends style and finesse. Off her board, she does the same: her incomparable personal style has made her a favorite of the fashion cognoscenti. This versatility makes Domond a perfect choice to introduce the Zahba Mid, the newest member of the Zahba family and a silhouette that, much like Domond, can do just about anything.



Based in New York City, Domond has skated through the Big Apple's streets in all four seasons but is particularly fond of fall — when the leaves on the city's trees turn from a vibrant green to a rich gold. That shift in seasons is the inspiration for her take on the Zahba Mid, which boasts a rich green suede upper trimmed with custom gold graphics on the heel and tongue badge as well as contrasting black hits on the Jazz Stripe, tongue, and laces.



The Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond is also loaded with Vans Skateboarding's latest and greatest tech. IMPACTWAFFLE™ provides next-level impact protection without sacrificing board feel, while above it, VR3CUSH™ supplies dual-density foam made with at least 50% bio-based EVA foam. Below this two-tech sandwich sits SICKSTICK™ rubber, with zonal tread for enhanced grip, durability, and life. DURACAP™ toecaps supply top-tier durability for even the most shoe-shredding tricks, and the sockliner is made from 98% recycled foam.



The Vans Skateboarding Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond will drop via vans.com/zahba and at select Vans Skateboarding stockists on July 13 and is priced at $120. A Skate Style 53 created in collaboration with Beatrice Domond is set to land at the same time.

Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond (PRNewswire)

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand supports the journey of creative exploration and self-discovery across action sports, music, art and design, delivering progressive platforms such as Vans Pipe Masters and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

Press Inquiries vans@dlx.co

Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond (PRNewswire)

Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond (PRNewswire)

Beatrice Domond Crooked Grind in Zahba Mid (PRNewswire)

Vans Zahba Mid by Beatrice Domond (PRNewswire)

Vans Zahba Mid & Style 53 by Beatrice Domond (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vans Skateboarding