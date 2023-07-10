Tequila CAZADORES® Releases Coffee-Infused Tequila: CAZADORES Café

The deliciously bold and smooth tequila-based coffee liqueur delivers a unique twist on your espresso martini

CORAL GABLES, Fla. , July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tequila CAZADORES, award-winning premium tequila brand, has announced the release of a new innovation to their portfolio of tequilas made with 100% agave: CAZADORES Café. The deliciously bold and smooth tequila-based coffee liqueur is now available across the U.S.

Deep and rich with a subtle sweetness, CAZADORES Café boasts vanilla and chocolate notes created from a finely balanced blend of award-winning CAZADORES Blanco tequila made with 100% Agave, richly roasted Mexican blend of coffee, and agave nectar. Designed for a variety of occasions in mind, CAZADORES Café can be enjoyed with friends as a sipping shot, over ice, or as a uniquely delicious twist on the espresso martini.

"We're very excited to introduce CAZADORES Café this summer. Following the trends we've seen in coffee-based cocktails and the popularity of the espresso martini, we wanted to create a tequila-based liqueur that would appeal to a wide range of cocktail enthusiasts in a new and innovative way," said Jay Needham, Tequila CAZADORES Brand Director. "CAZADORES Café is the perfect companion for get-togethers with friends as you go from daytime to nighttime, and can be enjoyed in a variety of settings, from brunch to at-home cocktails, to your favorite restaurant or bar. It's the ideal way to get the fiesta started."

CAZADORES Café is created with Tequila CAZADORES Blanco first following the traditional seven-step zero-waste process. Jimadors start by harvesting the piñas, and then extract 99% of the raw agave juice through a unique 24-step diffusion process rather than cooking them first. During the long fermentation process, Mozart is played to soothe the yeast and water particles to create the best possible taste for the tequila. Then, as the final step to create CAZADORES Café, they infuse the liquid with coffee and agave. This creates the perfect blend and finish to the liqueur to ensure all the tasting notes and aromas come through in every sip.

Ahead of National Tequila Day (July 24), Tequila CAZADORES is bringing the fiesta with a private 3-day pop-up in New York City at 164 Mott Street to celebrate the launch of CAZADORES Café. The Mexican-inspired CAZADORES Café Cantina will run from July 21st - 23rd and will feature authentic Mexican light bites, as well as a variety of daytime cafe beverages and nighttime cocktails to experience the versatility of CAZADORES Café. Guests of the private event will be among the first to taste the new Tequila-based coffee liqueur, and consumers 21+ can RSVP for the limited time bookable experience on Eventbrite .

With tequila continuing to be the most popular category in spirits, Tequila CAZADORES wanted to create a product that could stand by itself as well as make the perfect addition to one of the most popular cocktails at the moment: The Espresso Martini. At 33% ABV, CAZADORES Café makes for the perfect solution for bartenders and easy to drink for consumers - just pour and enjoy!

Every bottle of CAZADORES Café is produced with the same care and precision that has been the hallmark of Tequila CAZADORES for generations. The sleek and bold purple label brings the vibrant nature of the product to life adorned with our iconic stag, representing the pride we hold for our community and craft as well as our adventurous spirit that drives us continuously to share our tequila with the world. CAZADORES Café will be sold nationwide and available online at CAZADORES.com for a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle.

CAZADORES Café Tasting Notes

Color: Deep Coffee Brown

Tasting notes: Richly roasted coffee, bold and smooth, vanilla, chocolate, subtle sweetness

ABV: 33%

For more information on Tequila CAZADORES, please visit https://www.cazadores.com/ . Follow Tequila CAZADORES on Facebook and Instagram .

Give Our Recipes a Try:

CAZADORES Café Espresso Martini Recipe

2 oz. CAZADORES Café

2 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee or 1 oz. Espresso

Coffee beans

Method: Combine ingredients with ice, shake and serve up in a cocktail. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. It all started with just one hard-working visionary in 1922 in the sun-kissed highlands of Jalisco, Mexico who spent years perfecting a tequila recipe for his friends and family. This closely guarded secret recipe was passed down by word of mouth for generations and is still used today, 100 years later. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% Blue Agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com .

