ST. KITTS MARRIOTT RESORT & THE ROYAL BEACH CASINO CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH TIME-LIMITED PACKAGE AND PROGRAMMINGS

FRIGATE BAY, St. Kitts and Nevis, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, located in the West Indies' Frigate Bay and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this milestone, the resort is excited to offer packages and promotions that pay tribute to the hotel's long-standing Caribbean retreat and unrivaled location.

Debuted on February 22, 2003, St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino introduced guests to an unparalleled island vacation comfort, seven extraordinary restaurants, three pools and for entertainment and relaxation a 35,000 sq ft Royal Beach Casino and a championship golf course at the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club.

"Our associates have been enthusiastically welcoming guests from all over the world to St. Kitts Marriott for two decades," said Anna McNutt, general manager of St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino. "That's quite an amazing track record for a brand synonymous with putting people first to make our guests, feel deeply cared for, and follows the brands motto of Wonderful Hospitality. Always." added Anna.

The property continues to raise the bar by undergoing a complete transformation of its 14,000 sq ft Emerald Mist Spa, featuring 6 treatment rooms, including couples therapy room, full waxing services, hair salon, four pedicure and manicure stations, jacuzzi and cold plunge pools in both men's and ladies' areas, and private change rooms with lockers and private showers.

St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino invites guest to indulge in a remarkable experience tailored to commemorate this momentous occasion available to book through December 21, 2023, for stays July 1, 2023, thru July 1, 2024. The 20th Anniversary Package includes a range of exceptional amenities and exclusive perks designed to enhance the guest experience. This time-limited package includes a 20% off on stays of 3 nights or more, 20% savings on spa massage and tee time, one bottle of wine on arrival, $20 dollar Match Play for Casino and a complimentary upgrade subject to availability. Promotional Code is needed at time of booking.

Most recently, St. Kitts announced a new direct route from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB). Available year-round, the service will operate weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, providing travelers greater flexibility.

About St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino

St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino is home to 389 appointed guest rooms, trimmed with West Indies accents and cutting-edge comforts. Located overlooking the emerald, green Atlantic Ocean on the windward side of the Caribbean Island of St. Kitts, and just 10 minutes from the capital city, Basseterre, and the airport. That same Caribbean flavor sets the tone in the resort's 7 restaurants. The St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino provides gaming enthusiasts a haven in the Caribbean with its 35,000 square foot Royal Beach Casino and the Emerald Mist Spa provides guests a variety of services, therapies and treatments designed for beauty, wellness, fitness and relaxation in a premium serene resort setting.

