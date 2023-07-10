Rx-360 Expands Trademark Portfolio to Japan

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce that the consortium has now expanded their trademark registration for Joint Audit Program® logo to now include Japan. Through the achievement of this milestone, Rx-360 has secured trademark registration for Rx360 and the Joint Audit Program® logo throughout the world in regions such as the United States, India, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and China.

Rx-360 CEO, Jim Fries commented, "This milestone is a testament to the commitment of our membership, and their dedication to our nonprofit mission. Being able to acknowledge and protect their hard work regarding the Joint Audit Program® and Rx-360 as a whole, is such an honor. We have a unified goal of continuing our growth and serving the pharmaceutical industry at a high level for years to come".

The Rx-360 Consortium is a nonprofit leader in the pharmaceutical industry. Their membership includes many of the top pharmaceutical manufacturers and their suppliers, worldwide. Their members' commitment to patient safety, supply chain integrity, and material quality around the globe is unparalleled.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international nonprofit pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org.

