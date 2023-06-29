World New Energy and New Materials Conference kicks off in Ordos

BEIJING, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from investinchina.chinaservicesinfo.com:

A grand opening ceremony of the 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference is held in Ordos on June 28. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn] (PRNewswire)

The 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference officially kicked off in the city of Ordos in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region on June 28.

This year's event is based on the theme of "New era of energy and new future of the world", and will run for two days.

The conference has invited industry elites, leading enterprises, as well as experts and scholars to discuss energy development, and build a consensus and share wisdom to help promote the new energy revolution and industrial transformation.

It also aims to attract more energy enterprises to settle in the region.

Chinese Government Friendship Award winner Peter D. Lund, Chinese Academy of Sciences academicians Li Can and Wu Qiang, as well as representatives of leading international and domestic entrepreneurs, attended the opening ceremony either in person or online.

During that curtain-raiser, a series of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements were announced, including hydrogen production through water electrolysis, liquid sunlight, efficient olefin production, green production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and coal-based new materials.

Also, representatives from various cities and leagues within the region signed agreements with enterprises, reaching a total of 33 pacts on new energy and new materials projects, with a total investment of 429.25 billion yuan ($61.23 billion).

One of the expected highlights of the event is an exhibition of new energy and new materials.

The conference has planned and arranged exhibition areas spanning 15,000 square meters in total for wind, solar, hydrogen, energy storage, electric vehicles, and coal-based new materials at the Ordos International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The exhibition has attracted the participation of 107 enterprises. Among them are 10 Fortune Global 500 firms, such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Siemens.

