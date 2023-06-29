Trulieve Sparks Maryland Recreational Sales on July 1

Customer specials with local flair, swag, demonstrations, and clone sales planned in Rockville, Halethorpe and Lutherville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced customer specials planned in Halethorpe, Lutherville and Rockville, MD with the company's signature quality cannabis clones available for limited sale at each location.

"We are proud to be part of history as the state expands to include adult use," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to commemorating the occasion on Saturday alongside the many Marylanders who voted for the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption."

Trulieve is offering the following specials at all locations:

"Trulieve Recreational Starter Flight" including 3.5g of each brand Roll One, Modern Flower and Cultivar flower along with Element rolling papers and a lighter for $80 while supplies last.

Clones in a variety of strains for $25 each on a first come, first served basis.

Local cultivation managers onsite to talk with customers.

Swag giveaways including Khalifa Kush t-shirts and raffle for a Khalifa Kush bong.

Additionally, the Rockville location is starting celebrations at 8AM on Saturday, July 1 with a ribbon cutting, DJ Tiara LaNiece spinning and complimentary breakfast provided by local legends Call Your Mother Deli.

Trulieve has three cannabis dispensaries in the state open 9AM-9PM Monday-Saturday and 10AM-8PM Sunday with locations as follows:

3531 Washington Blvd #112 Halethorpe, MD 21227

1526 York Rd Lutherville- Timonium, MD 21093

12200 Rockville Pike Rockville , MD 20852

For more information on store activations and locations in Maryland, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/maryland.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

