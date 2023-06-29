TECNO's Latest POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition Unleashes the Ultimate Immersive Gaming and Entertainment Experience

The latest POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition not only comes with a range of customized Free Fire features, but also gamer-friendly specs such as up to 7,000mAh battery, a 6.78" FHD+ display, and a 120Hz high refresh rate, for an unparalleled gaming and entertaining experience.

HONG KONG, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today officially launched the POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition, a gaming performance king with a best-in-class battery and audio-visual experience in its segment. Co-designed with popular mobile battle royale game Garena Free Fire, the POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition brings together not only performance upgrades, but also the title's best-loved characters to deliver an immersive and powerful smartphone experience for game-enthusiasts all around the world.

Comprising POVA 5, POVA 5 Pro 5G, and POVA NEO 3, the Free Fire Special Edition is a significant upgrade to the POVA family, geared towards impressive and immersive gaming and entertainment experience. The latest POVA 5 Series delivers gamer-friendly features such as an impressive battery capacity of up to 7,000mAh and an exquisite 6.78" FHD+ display with 120Hz high refresh rate, to ensure that gamers can fully immerse in their favorite games with minimal interruptions.

"The TECNO POVA Series is committed to delivering smooth gaming and entertainment experience through the ultimate power supply and hardcore performance" said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "We're delighted to introduce the brand-new POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition, which will provide an immersive way for gaming fans to experience unparalleled all-around gaming entertainment and best-in-class performance. Our partnership with Garena and Free Fire has seen the birth of several unique features, and we can't wait for everyone to experience these for themselves."

All-Round Gaming and Entertainment with Clear 6.78" FHD+ display and a 120Hz Refresh Rate FHD+ Screen

TECNO POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition is equipped with MediaTek's remarkable Helio G99 6nm smartphone processor, which delivers excellent gaming performance with lower power consumption, stronger computing power, and more stability. The series also includes the 5G-enabled POVA 5 Pro 5G.

To match its mighty performance, POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition features a stunning 6.78" FHD+ display with 1080*2460 resolution for a wider field of view and impressive visuals. The screen has a 120Hz high refresh rate producing incredibly smooth motions and a 240Hz touch sampling rate that results in more enjoyable screen interactions. Be it for gaming, watching movies, or simply everyday use, the Special Edition boasts inviting and impactful viewing for users' gaming entertainment and enjoyment.

TECNO POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition also delivers flagship-level memory of up to 8GB+8GB extended RAM and up to 256GB ROM. Empowering a silky-smooth experience with less stress, the large memory in POVA 5 allows up to 25 background cached apps without lagging and enables a 39% improved average app start-up time.

Non-stop Racing with Ultimate Power Technology and Industry Best-in-Class Battery

The TECNO POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition allows users to power up and be entertained like never before. With an incredible battery life of up to 7000mAh and up to 68W Ultra Charge in the series, all three devices are equipped with enough power to meet users' varied daily usage demands.

TECNO POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition, with a 6000mAh battery, provides enough power to meet the demands of high-intensity use for a full day, allowing Free Fire fans to engage in uninterrupted play on a single charge. Besides gaming, the enormous capacity allows continuous calling for over 39 hours, browser surfing for more than 18 hours, and video screening for over 14 hours. Meanwhile, the device's 45W Smart Charge allows the battery to be powered up to 50% in just 21 minutes and to a fully charged state in 60 minutes – 25% faster than the previous POVA Series, making the device a time-efficient choice for gamers on the go.

The series also offers Battery Lab 3.0 to maximize battery life in Super Power Saving mode, while 10W reverse charging even allows the smartphone as a power bank to charge other devices.

Comprehensive Integration of Free Fire Features and Capability for Immersive Enjoyment

Further elevating the rich gaming experience, the POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition is equipped with Dual Speakers for full-bodied, DTS and Hi-Res certified audio. Gaming is further enhanced by the device's Z-axis Linear Motor and Hard Gyroscope that create realistic vibration, as well as an all-new AI-powered Aurora Engine that delivers lightning-fast app launch speeds. Equipped with the Vapor Chamber Cooling for the first time, the new model enables a 10749mm2 Ultra Large Heat Dissipation Area with up to 10 layers of heat dissipation, delivering 2x better cooling than the previous POVA generation for carefree gaming sessions.

The POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition also delivers a comprehensive Free Fire-themed smartphone experience through captivating customizations from packaging design to software.

As an iconic and extremely popular battle royale game, Free Fire has won over fans around the world with its inspiring characters and enthralling gameplay. Based on user research, TECNO has selected the most popular Free Fire characters to be featured as part of the customization lineup, to create a relevant and engaging user experience around the game. The Special Edition is largely designed after Free Fire's iconic character Kelly, a passionate runner with extreme speed and incredible stamina – this perfectly aligns with the ultimate power system and the incomparable performance of the POVA 5 Free Fire Special Edition that would grant players a randomized in-game wearable or tool.

The POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition also comes with themed software such as app icons richly designed with inspiration from the iconic colors of the game, live wallpapers of the top five popular Free Fire characters, and customized notifications and ringtones. These all come together to provide a delightful surprise while creating an exclusive Free Fire memories for fans and players.

TECNO POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition will be available predominantly in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. (PRNewswire)

Eye-Catching Industry-First Turbor Mecha Design

Complementing its ultimate performance, TECNO POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition features an enhanced futuristic and tech-infused design. The series has made a breakthrough with an industry-first 3D Turbor Mecha Design. Inspired by powerful robot armor, the lifelike 3D mecha cover is perfectly suited to the series' powerful features and turns the devices into hardcore hands-on performance mechas. Ensuring the Turbor Mecha Design stands out in a crowd, TECNO has chosen three stunning colorways for POVA 5, namely Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue and Mecha Black. Overall, the mecha-inspired design lets users make a bold statement and show their own hardcore modern style.

Striking Imaging with an AI-Powered Camera

Empowering users to capture their coolest moments, TECNO POVA 5 Series Free Fire Special Edition features a superb 50MP AI camera for capturing in ultra-clear detail. The device also enables dual view video for vlogging life with dual perspectives, and Sky Shop to magically edit the sky with just one tap. Meanwhile, a Portrait Beauty feature lets users amplify their brilliance, while the HDR mode ensures crystal-clear quality.

