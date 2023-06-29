Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Gaining Confidence as he Approaches his Fifth Tournament as a Pro

DETROIT, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off of last week's Travelers Championship, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer Sam Bennett will compete this weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Playing alongside Trevor Webylo and Kyle Westmoreland, Bennett will tee off on Thursday at 8:46 A.M. ET.

Sam Bennett Partnership with Suncast Corporation (PRNewswire)

After the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam will get a brief break in play before travelling West to Reno, Nevada to compete in the Barracuda Championship beginning on July 20th, and then to Blaine, Minnesota to compete in the 3M Open beginning on July 27th.

When asked how he's been adjusting to the tournament schedule and play as a professional, Bennett said, "Heading into week five, I feel confident and ready to compete in Detroit. Weather has caused some issues with fallen trees and debris on the course, but a big compliment to all the Rocket Mortgage event staff members working round the clock to get the course ready for play. I'm excited for the week."

To watch Sam compete for the $8.8 million purse at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend, fans can tune in Thursday on ESPN+. The event will also be live on the Golf Channel from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. ET on Thursday as well.

"It's been exciting to watch Sam compete as a young professional, and we know he has an even brighter future ahead. On behalf of the entire Suncast Corporation, we wish Sam the best of luck as he competes this summer." said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial® Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

