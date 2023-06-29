CYMAT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON AUTOMOTIVE, MILITARY AND ARCHITECTURAL INITIATIVES AND PROGRESS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to provide the following updates on the Company's advances in its current technical and business development initiatives, predominantly for its architectural, automotive, and military verticals, which are now expected to generate meaningful revenue on or before fiscal year end.

Automotive: SmartMetalTM

Cymat's most recent announcement (June 20, 2023), described the advancement to prototyping and physical testing stage of its innovative composite solution for the underside impact protection of a new electric vehicle's battery enclosure. Further to this, Cymat is excited to announce that a testing facility has now been selected with testing scheduled for early August 2023. Upon the successful completion of these tests, Cymat expects to commence with serial production pricing negotiations that should culminate in a purchase order The Company is also close to finalizing a manufacturing arrangement to deliver the component, with an initial order of 46,000 components per year with delivery commencing within 12 months.

Further to the releases issued July 5, 2022, and December 13, 2022, announcing two component development agreements with a global automotive manufacturer ("OEM"), Cymat is pleased to advise that it remains actively engaged with the OEM on both components. Although circumstances at the OEM have led to longer than originally projected timelines, the Company expects to advance these development programs to the prototyping stage and ultimately to significant production orders. The OEM has acknowledged the merits of Cymat's innovative solutions and their utility for lighter, safer, and more economical components for EV battery enclosures. Accordingly, the OEM has indicated an interest in engaging Cymat to undertake additional component development work in this area.

Military: SmartMetalTM

The Company's release of September 20, 2021, disclosed initial production orders for underbelly blast protection kits from an Asian military vehicle manufacturer. Cymat is now pleased to announce that it is currently in negotiations with the manufacturer for a long-term serial production contract for these kits which it expects to finalize imminently. This contract will initially cover approximately half of its 700-vehicle fleet with kits to be delivered over the following 3 years. Cymat is also seeing indications that the vehicle manufacturer is actively marketing these kits to other country's militaries that currently deploy the same vehicle.

In addition, the Company's multi-threat panel customer has recently received full US military certification for the first variant of its product and is scheduled to complete final certification of the other variant in August. Upon successful achievement of the latter, Cymat expects to receive substantial orders for its military grade panels to fulfill this customer's order pipeline.

Nuclear: SmartMetalTM

The Company has received notice from NUVIA Group, its primary nuclear distributor in France, that Cymat will soon receive a multi-million-dollar panel order for a major new nuclear installation in France. The application is for protection against external threats and seismic events, which establishes an entirely new use-case for SmartMetalTM in this industry. This adds a substantial new revenue stream for Cymat.

Non-Lethal Bullets: SmartMetalTM

Cymat previously issued a release on November 25, 2019, announcing that the French Armed Forces had certified the use of non-lethal bullets utilizing Cymat's SmartMetalTM. The Company is pleased to announce that after an extended period of inactivity, Cymat's customer, Nobel Sport, recently requested a quote for a further order of 25,000 bullets for the French military. Cymat has provided the quotation and is discussing the delivery schedule with Nobel Sport. Entry into this large market opens up a very scalable opportunity for Cymat to become a dominant supplier to the non-lethal bullet market.

Architecture/Design: AlusionTM

Cymat is entering its 2024 fiscal year with a record order pipeline of over $8 million. It appears that delays in construction start dates for its major cladding projects, experienced during the fall of last year and into the first calendar quarter of 2023 in both Europe and the U.S., have finally abated. The Company has also been replacing underperforming agents and distributors with new ones and providing them more extensive marketing and technical support. This has resulted in a significant increase in quoting activity over the previous year, leading Cymat to foresee substantial AlusionTM sales growth this year.

Alucoil JV ( Spain )

Several years ago, Cymat announced a joint venture with Alucoil in Spain, to produce brazed aluminum sheet/aluminum foam composite panels to be utilized principally in the architectural cladding market. While a plant has already been constructed in Spain, Cymat is still working with Rio Tinto and the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") to perfect the brazing technology to be deployed therein. The NRC has successfully completed the first of 2 phases of this work and Cymat expects the final phase to commence imminently.

