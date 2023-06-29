AUXO™ Cenote Receives Prestigious 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUXO™, the premier provider of high-quality concentrate and flower vaporizers, announced today that its revolutionary product, Cenote, has been honored with the esteemed 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design. The Red Dot Design Award, one of the world's largest design competitions, recognizes outstanding design quality and innovation. This recognition reaffirms Cenote's position as the pinnacle of excellence in the e-rig industry. https://www.red-dot.org/project/cenote-62932

Red Dot Winner 2023 - AUXO Cenote (PRNewswire)

The Red Dot Label has become globally renowned as a symbol of exceptional design quality. Each year, the Red Dot Design Awards seek out the most remarkable products that exhibit aesthetics, functionality, intelligence, and innovation. Cenote captivated the committee with its exceptional design, earning this prestigious accolade.

Online reviews of the AUXO Cenote and other major headlines include:

- Yahoo Life!: 11 of the Dopest Gadgets to Get a Tech-Savvy Stoner – "An upgrade from the handheld Cira model, the Auxo Cenote ($399) is a unique take on the tabletop e-nail. The cenote is mostly soft curves and only some lines, with none of the jagged, blown-glass-like design that some dabbers lean on."

- High Times: The Ultimate High Times 420 Gift Guide 2023 – "AUXO's Cenote is the ultimate smart concentrate vaporizer. Enjoy a front row seat to the 360° all-around immersive light show that Cenote puts on through the crystal-clear, hand-blown borosilicate glass the device is encompassed in."

- LA Weekly: Get High on Style: 4/20 Gifts for Your Friends or Yourself – "If you're looking for a device that doubles as a party favor, look no further than the AUXO Cenote. This pint-sized device provides an immersive sensory experience to enhance your dab. Ergonomically designed for easy grip and compactness, the Cenote also offers 8 different lighting settings to match your mood."

- Respect My Region: 420 Products That Are Legitimately Worth Buying – "I personally enjoy using Cenote at night because of the neon lights. The Cenote also allows you to really control the temperature and achieve optimum temperatures for dabbing. Perfect for dabbing on the go whether it's April 20th or 420 o' clock any day of the year."

- Versed Vaper: AUXO Cenote Concentrate Vaporizer Review -

"The Cenote is without a doubt one of the best concentrate vaporizers on the market right now. The swappable nails are excellent, not just because you get five of them and they can be disposed of if they get too dirty, but they heat up evenly and provide an excellent experience."

- Cannabis Tech: Get Ready for 4/20 with These Awesome Gift Ideas -

"Take the fun in dabbing up a notch with the Cenote by AUXO. With beautiful curves and soft edges, at first glance, the Cenote hails a sophisticated and stylish design. But, with a flip of the switch, it becomes the life of the party with eight lighting settings for an immersive sensory experience."

Influencer Reviews:

- @jacobwitzling -

"Everyday is a holiday with the Cenote rig by @auxovapor."

- @southerndabber_420 -

"I always find a way to combo and this Cenote from @auxovapor with a Y joint and a little tubing…. I hit my blunt and concentrate at the same time."

- @pennwood_dough_dough -

"Going in low temp on that @auxovapor really great taste and terpssss #gottabestrong"

The 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design reaffirms AUXO's commitment to delivering exceptionally innovative designs to the vaporization industry. Cenote represents the perfect fusion of aesthetics and functionality, offering users a remarkable and immersive experience.

The Red Dot Design Award recognizes excellence across three distinct disciplines, with competitions held annually. AUXO's Cenote has demonstrated its exceptional design quality in the Product Design discipline, solidifying the brand's position as an industry leader.

Please visit: https://www.auxo-official.com to stay up-to-date with AUXO™'s future announcements.

About AUXO

At AUXO, we love to empower people. Our eyes are always set on creating cutting-edge vaporization technology and improving the lives of our customers. Backed by an industry leader with a world-class manufacturing system, AUXO aims to set new standards for the market. Learn more about AUXO at https://www.auxo-official.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AUXO™